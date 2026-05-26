2 weeks into Manipur hostage crisis, 4 men apprehended

3 min readGuwahatiUpdated: May 26, 2026 11:28 AM IST
Last week, normal life was paralysed by shutdowns called by the Kuki Zo and Naga communities against the killing of three church leaders and a civilian in Kangpokpi, in Churachandpur, Manipur. (PTI file photo)
Two weeks after six Naga men went missing after they were allegedly abducted in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district, joint security forces in the state apprehended four men whom they suspect to be involved in the abduction.
In the early hours of Tuesday, the Manipur police said that in a search operation on Monday, joint security forces of Manipur Police, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Assam Rifles apprehended four people between P Molding and Leilon Veiphei in Kangpokpi, close to the area where the suspected abduction took place. They have been identified as Thangkhomang Khongsai, Seikholet Khongsai, Lunminthang Dimngel, and Kamgoulal Khongsai, all from the Kuki-Zo community.
“The individuals are suspected to be active cadres of armed village volunteer groups in Kangpokpi district and are suspected to have been involved in anti-social activities, i.e., extortion, criminal intimidation and possession of arms and ammunition. The role of the apprehended individuals in the abduction of six individuals is suspected and will be ascertained during the course of the investigation. Further investigation follows,” a police statement said.
Manipur’s hill districts have been on edge since May 13. Amidst tensions between the Kuki and Naga communities and immediately after the killing of three Thadou church leaders in an ambush attack, dozens of villagers from both sides had been abducted and held captive in the Kuki-Zo-majority Kangpokpi district and the Naga-majority Senapati district.
After a day-long stand-off, both sides had released 14 such captive individuals each. However, Naga groups in Senapati continue to hold on to 14 captives, demanding the release of six people who remain missing and were allegedly among those abducted by Kuki groups. Kuki groups have denied this, claiming that they have released all their hostages.
Security forces have been conducting search operations in the hill ranges of Kangpokpi and neighbouring areas to locate the six men and to apprehend those responsible.
Anxiety and fear over the status of both sets of men persist, and the organisation Kuki Inpi Manipur had on Monday announced a further extension of an ongoing “total shutdown” across all Kuki-Zo majority areas of the state.
Sukrita Baruah is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, based in Guwahati. From this strategic hub, she provides comprehensive, ground-level coverage of India's North East, a region characterized by its complex ethnic diversity, geopolitical significance, and unique developmental challenges.
Expertise and Experience
Ethnic & Social Dynamics: Deep-dive coverage of regional conflicts (such as the crisis in Manipur) and peace-building efforts.
Border & Geopolitics: Tracking developments along India’s international borders and their impact on local communities.
Governance & Policy: Reporting on state elections, tribal council decisions, and the implementation of central schemes in the North East.
Specialized Education Background: Prior to her current role, Sukrita was a dedicated Education Correspondent for The Indian Express in Delhi. This experience provided her with a sharp analytical lens for:
Policy Analysis: Evaluating the National Education Policy (NEP) and university-level reforms.
Student Affairs: Covering high-stakes stories regarding campus politics, national entrance exams, and the challenges within the primary and secondary education sectors. ... Read More