Manipur Cabinet portfolios distributed: CM holds 8 departments, deputy CMs get 2 each

The Manipur government on Wednesday distributed portfolios among the newly appointed council of ministers, with Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh taking charge of eight departments in addition to retaining responsibility of those that have not been specifically allotted.

Deputy Chief Ministers Nemcha Kipgen and Losii Dikho were each assigned two departments, with Kipgen handling Rural Development and Panchayati Raj and Tribal Affairs and Hills, while Dikho was given charge of Public Health Engineering and Forests, Environment and Climate Change.

Konthoujam Govindas Singh was allocated the Home and Youth Affairs and Sports portfolios, while Khuraijam Loken Singh was allocated Arts and Culture Department and Tourism.