Manipur Cabinet portfolios distributed: CM holds 8 departments, deputy CMs get 2 each

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Manipur government on Wednesday distributed portfolios among the newly appointed council of ministers, with Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh taking charge of eight departments in addition to retaining responsibility of those that have not been specifically allotted.
Deputy Chief Ministers Nemcha Kipgen and Losii Dikho were each assigned two departments, with Kipgen handling Rural Development and Panchayati Raj and Tribal Affairs and Hills, while Dikho was given charge of Public Health Engineering and Forests, Environment and Climate Change.
Konthoujam Govindas Singh was allocated the Home and Youth Affairs and Sports portfolios, while Khuraijam Loken Singh was allocated Arts and Culture Department and Tourism.
The allocation of portfolios came after Singh took oath as the new chief minister of Manipur on February 4, along with four MLAs as council of ministers.
According to a government notification issued by Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel, the portfolios were allocated by the governor, in pursuance of Rule 6(1) of the Rules of Business of the Manipur government, on the advice of the chief minister.
As per the 91st Constitutional Amendment Act, 2003 the council of ministers cannot exceed 15 per cent of the strength of the respective Legislative Assembly. The 60-member Manipur Legislative Assembly currently has 58 sitting MLAs, following the demise of National People’s Party MLA N Kayisii and BJP MLA Vungzagin Valte.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram