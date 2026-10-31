Meiteis, Nagas hold rally in Imphal for SoO truce pact abrogation

In what is arguably one of the largest public gatherings in Manipur since the outbreak of the ethnic conflict in 2023, a massive rally was held by the Meiteis and Nagas in Imphal on Saturday. The demonstration follows a recent flare-up in tensions involving both groups and the Kuki-Zo community.

Organised by the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), the rally was held to demand lasting peace, justice for victims of the prolonged crisis, safe resettlement of internally displaced persons, and abrogation of the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement with Kuki militant groups.

Naga apex body, United Naga Council (UNC), endorsed Saturday’s rally. It began at Tiddim Ground in Kwakeithel and culminated in a public meeting at Thau Ground in Thangmeiband, Imphal West district, amid heavy security.

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Thousands of people from different walks of life took part, raising slogans such as ‘Remove SoO’, ‘End proxy war’, ‘Bring peace in Manipur’, and ‘Manipur needs justice’.

In response to COCOMI’s protest call, business establishments and educational institutions remained closed, while public transport services were suspended.

Authorities barricaded roads leading to the Chief Minister’s bungalow and Raj Bhavan as a precautionary measure. Security personnel also conducted frisking and implemented traffic diversions at several locations, including Keishampat Junction, Konung Mamang, Palace Gate and Kangla Western Gate.

Describing the massive turnout as historic, COCOMI Convenor Khuraijam Athouba said the rally demonstrated unity among Manipur’s indigenous communities in their demand for justice.

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“This is a testimony that the indigenous population of Manipur is united and ready to stand against the injustices meted out to them by the Central Government through the State Government,” Athouba said.

He alleged that the Centre had failed to address the concerns over the lives and properties of indigenous people, terming the prevailing situation a “proxy war”. He said communities across Manipur, including Nagas, Meiteis and other ethnic groups, remained concerned about their security and future.

“The proxy war campaign carried out by the Government of India using Chin-Kuki-Narco Terrorists must be stopped immediately,” he said.

Athouba warned that continued indifference by the Centre towards the plight of indigenous communities could compel them to determine their own course of action against what he termed “narco-terrorism”.

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Extending support to COCOMI’s demands, the United Naga Council (UNC), along with its federating units, sub-constituencies and Naga civil society organisations, also organised protest rallies in several hill districts, particularly in Naga-dominated areas such as Senapati and Chandel.

UNC president N G Lorho said Nagas across the hill districts had united to defend their ancestral land. “We are the owners and guardians of our land from time immemorial. We will not surrender our ancestral right,” he said.

A Naga representative, Achung Gangmei, alleged that indigenous communities were being subjected to a “proxy war” and accused the Manipur government of using Kuki militants against other communities. He urged both the state government and the Centre to bring an end to what he described as a campaign of violence against indigenous people.

Gangmei also demanded the abrogation of the SoO agreement and withdrawal of the Assam Rifles from Manipur, accusing the unit of favouring a certain group. He further alleged that arms and ammunition were being supplied to Kuki groups and raised concerns over alleged human rights violations.

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He said Naga organisations’ participation in the protests reflected solidarity among communities over shared concerns about security, justice, and Manipur’s future.

Meanwhile, the Kuki Zo Council (KZC), an apex body of Kuki Zo civil society organisations, questioned the government’s role in safeguarding the Kukis against violence by the Nagas and Meiteis.

“The government’s response exposes a glaring disparity in accountability. While the killing of Meitei or Naga civilians prompts swift action, the deaths of Kuki-Zo civilians have elicited no comparable response,” KZC said in a statement.

It said one of the camps of the Kuki armed groups under SoO was recently taken over by the security forces despite having no established links to the recent killing of three Meities on October 18.

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The KZC also reiterated their demand for a Union Territory. “We cannot accept the status quo when our lives remain vulnerable, and our legitimate political aspirations continue to be ignored. If the government fails to take concrete steps to ensure our security, deliver justice and advance a meaningful political solution, KZC will consider stronger political measures, including calling upon our elected MLAs to withdraw from participation in the Manipur government and urging our SoO groups to reconsider their cooperation with the government,” its statement further read.

These recent strifes and demonstrations are likely to mount pressure on the Centre as well as the state government ahead of Assembly elections slated for next year.