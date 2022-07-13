Manipur: Man from Rajasthan’s Jodhpur arrested with 136.03 kg opium

In a major drug bust, the Manipur Police on Tuesday arrested a Rajasthani man with 136.03 kg of opium from Imphal.

Ksh Shivkanta Singh, Superintendent of Police, Imphal West district, said the arrest and subsequent seizure of drugs was made by a team of Manipur Police commandos based on reliable input.

“We received an input about transportation of narcotic items. Following this, a team of district police commando unit led by its officers rushed to Minuthong area in Imphal. The police commando team intercepted a truck bearing registration number RJ19GG-0025 near Minuthong area at around 6:30 pm,” he said.

The Superintendent of Police said the opium was found concealed in hidden compartments of the truck carrying plywoods, adding that it was worth over Rs 10 crore in the international market.

The arrested person has been identified as 44-year-old Saddhik Mohammad, the son of Safi Mohammad of Indra Nagar, Jodhpur.

The senior police officer further said that the arrested man on questioning disclosed that the opium packets were handed over to him by an unknown person sent by his partner named Om Prakash of Jodhpur to transport it to Rajasthan.

The police team seized a total of 138 packets of opium weighing around 136.03 kg.