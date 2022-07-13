scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 13, 2022

Manipur: Man from Rajasthan’s Jodhpur arrested with 136.03 kg opium

The Superintendent of Police said the opium was found concealed in hidden compartments of the truck carrying plywoods, adding that it was worth over Rs 10 crore in the international market.

Written by Jimmy Leivon | Imphal |
July 13, 2022 9:29:46 pm
opium, indian express“We received an input about transportation of narcotic items. Following this, a team of district police commando unit led by its officers rushed to Minuthong area in Imphal. (Photo source: Bloomberg/File)

In a major drug bust, the Manipur Police on Tuesday arrested a Rajasthani man with 136.03 kg of opium from Imphal.

Ksh Shivkanta Singh, Superintendent of Police, Imphal West district, said the arrest and subsequent seizure of drugs was made by a team of Manipur Police commandos based on reliable input.

“We received an input about transportation of narcotic items. Following this, a team of district police commando unit led by its officers rushed to Minuthong area in Imphal. The police commando team intercepted a truck bearing registration number RJ19GG-0025 near Minuthong area at around 6:30 pm,” he said.

The Superintendent of Police said the opium was found concealed in hidden compartments of the truck carrying plywoods, adding that it was worth over Rs 10 crore in the international market.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-July 13, 2022: Why to read ‘Malimath Committee Report’ or ‘Defin...Premium
UPSC Key-July 13, 2022: Why to read ‘Malimath Committee Report’ or ‘Defin...
Jaishankar vs Vijayan: An elevated Kerala highway and a Centre-vs-Kerala ...Premium
Jaishankar vs Vijayan: An elevated Kerala highway and a Centre-vs-Kerala ...
Newsmaker | Fadnavis ensures pet Metro project on track, puts Ashwini Bhi...Premium
Newsmaker | Fadnavis ensures pet Metro project on track, puts Ashwini Bhi...
Mattewara a game changer?Premium
Mattewara a game changer?

The arrested person has been identified as 44-year-old Saddhik Mohammad, the son of Safi Mohammad of Indra Nagar, Jodhpur.

The senior police officer further said that the arrested man on questioning disclosed that the opium packets were handed over to him by an unknown person sent by his partner named Om Prakash of Jodhpur to transport it to Rajasthan.

The police team seized a total of 138 packets of opium weighing around 136.03 kg.

UPSC Key | The Indian Express helps you prepare for the Civil Services and other competitive exams with cues on how to read and understand content.

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 13: Latest News
Advertisement