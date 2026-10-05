Manipur: Kuki man found dead day after abduction

He was reported missing after his field hut was set ablaze on Saturday. (File Photo)

A DAY after he was allegedly abducted from his field in Kangpokpi district of Manipur, a 71-year-old Kuki man was on Sunday found dead – with his hands tied behind his back – in a nearby forest, sources said.

The man was identified as Hemjang Haokip of Khunkho Kuki village near Leimakhong. He was reported missing after his field hut was set ablaze on Saturday.

Haokip’s farm trousers, shirt and sweater were recovered during a search on Sunday, following which security forces deployed sniffer dogs and intensified the operation to trace him. His body was subsequently found in a nearby forest.

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The circumstances surrounding Haokip’s death and the identity of those responsible were not immediately known.