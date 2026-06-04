Kuki body opposes Manipur voter roll revision, flags exclusion of 59,000 displaced people

The SIR process has begun in Manipur and is currently in the phase of house-to-house visits by Block Level Officers. (File Photo)

A top Kuki body has opposed the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Manipur “under the prevailing circumstances”, expressing concern over the status of thousands of people displaced by the conflict in the state.

In a statement issued Thursday, the Kuki Inpi Manipur demanded that “satisfactory arrangements” be made to “ensure that no displaced person is left out of the process.” The SIR process has begun in Manipur and is currently in the phase of house-to-house visits by Block Level Officers. A draft roll will be published on July 5, and after a claims and objections process, the final list will be published on September 6.