Kuki body opposes Manipur voter roll revision, flags exclusion of 59,000 displaced people

In a statement issued Thursday, the Kuki Inpi Manipur demanded that “satisfactory arrangements” be made to “ensure that no displaced person is left out of the process.” The SIR process has begun in Manipur and is currently in the phase of house-to-house visits by Block Level Officers. A draft roll will be published on July 5, and after a claims and objections process, the final list will be published on September 6.
In its statement, the Kuki Inpi Manipur said: “The ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Manipur is unacceptable under the prevailing circumstances and raises serious concerns regarding fairness, inclusivity, and administrative responsibility. The Kuki Inpi Manipur had expected that the government would first put in place adequate and practical arrangements to address the situation of the approximately 59,000 Kuki-Zo internally displaced persons (IDPs), who continue to remain displaced and are unable to return to their homes to participate in this exercise”.
Proceeding with such a critical electoral and administrative exercise without ensuring the participation of a large and vulnerable section of the population undermines the very principles of democratic representation, it said.
“It is therefore imperative that the government, along with the concerned district administrations, take immediate and concrete steps to establish accessible and inclusive mechanisms that will enable all affected IDPs to be duly enrolled and participate in the revision process,” it added.
The Indian Express had reported that the ECI is considering deploying special Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs) for internally displaced persons in Manipur, and that arrangements are likely to be made for around 14,000-15,000 IDPs eligible to participate in the SIR exercise. According to the EC, there are 20.91 lakh electors spread across 2,996 booths in Manipur.
Sukrita Baruah is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, based in Guwahati. From this strategic hub, she provides comprehensive, ground-level coverage of India's North East, a region characterized by its complex ethnic diversity, geopolitical significance, and unique developmental challenges.
Expertise and Experience
Ethnic & Social Dynamics: Deep-dive coverage of regional conflicts (such as the crisis in Manipur) and peace-building efforts.
Border & Geopolitics: Tracking developments along India’s international borders and their impact on local communities.
Governance & Policy: Reporting on state elections, tribal council decisions, and the implementation of central schemes in the North East.
Specialized Education Background: Prior to her current role, Sukrita was a dedicated Education Correspondent for The Indian Express in Delhi. This experience provided her with a sharp analytical lens for:
Policy Analysis: Evaluating the National Education Policy (NEP) and university-level reforms.
Student Affairs: Covering high-stakes stories regarding campus politics, national entrance exams, and the challenges within the primary and secondary education sectors. ... Read More