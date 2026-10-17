One killed, 4 injured in suspected Kuki-Naga clash in Manipur

Tension continued to grip Manipur’s Kamjong district after a Kuki-Zo man was killed and four others sustained bullet injuries in an alleged exchange of fire between suspected Kuki and Naga armed groups near Chassad village along the Indo-Myanmar border on Saturday.
“There was a firing incident in Kamjong district today in which four persons were injured and one Kuki citizen died. A column of Assam Rifles, Border Security Force and Kamjong police have been deployed to the area to bring the situation under control,” the police said in a statement.
According to police, the latest exchange of fire took place between 2.20 pm and 3.30 pm.
The injured were initially taken to the 11 Assam Rifles hospital for treatment. They were identified as Thangjahou Haokip, chief of Chassad village; St. Khailun Haokip and Seikhohao, members of the Chassad Village Authority; Seipao Haokip, chief of Phungtha; and Thanggin Haokip.
Seikhohao succumbed to his injuries later.
In a statement on Saturday, the Committee on Tribal Unity, a Kuki-Zo group based in Kangpokpi district, condemned what it described as an attack by armed Naga militants on civilians at Chassad.
The organisation alleged that five civilians, including two village chiefs, sustained bullet injuries and urged the Centre to deploy security forces to protect the villages in the area.
The Chassad Village Authority had earlier alleged the involvement of Naga armed groups, claiming it was the tenth such incident since ethnic tensions escalated earlier this year.
Official sources described the incident as an exchange of fire between suspected Kuki and Naga armed groups. The identities of those involved and the motive behind the firing remain unclear.
The incident came two days after an alleged ambush on Thursday that left a Kuki-Zo woman dead and her husband injured. A couple also went missing in the incident.