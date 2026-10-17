One killed, 4 injured in suspected Kuki-Naga clash in Manipur

Tension continued to grip Manipur’s Kamjong district after a Kuki-Zo man was killed and four others sustained bullet injuries in an alleged exchange of fire between suspected Kuki and Naga armed groups near Chassad village along the Indo-Myanmar border on Saturday.

“There was a firing incident in Kamjong district today in which four persons were injured and one Kuki citizen died. A column of Assam Rifles, Border Security Force and Kamjong police have been deployed to the area to bring the situation under control,” the police said in a statement.

According to police, the latest exchange of fire took place between 2.20 pm and 3.30 pm.