Manipur issued over 1.60 lakh ILP permits in one year: Chief Minister N Biren Singh

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said that as many as 1,62,902 permits have been issued to outsiders entering the state since the implementation of the Inner Line Permit (ILP). The number is for the period of one year starting from January 1 to December 31, 2020.

The Chief Minister was responding to queries raised by opposition MLA AK Mirabai during the question hour of the budget session of Manipur Assembly on Monday.

He assured the House that his Government is fully committed and prepared to protect the indigenous people of the state.

N Biren Singh also informed the House that the state has earned a sum of Rs 2,52,78,000 from the permit system adding that 3636 permits have also been renewed.

The ILP system came to force in the state from January 1 after the extension of the Bengal Frontier Regulation on December 11, to give Manipur relief from the purview of the Amended Citizenship Act. There are four types of permits which are issued against payment of certain amounts as per the nature of the permits. The permits are issued in ILP counters set up in border areas, airport and all the districts which include special, temporary, regular and labour permits.

The Manipur Legislative Assembly on Monday unanimously passed supplementary grants for fiscal 2020-21 amounting to Rs 3177,24,35,119 on the fourth day of the full budget session.

The House also passed the Manipur Appropriation (No.1) Bill, 2021(Bill No.10 of 2021) and the Manipur Appropriation (No.3) Bill, 2021(Bill No.12 of 2021).