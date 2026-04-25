Clashes across Manipur’s valley as protests against killing of 2 Meitei children spiral

Protesters clashed with security forces in multiple locations in Manipur’s Imphal on Saturday during a mass rally organised by a valley-based civil society organisation, the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI).

Saturday’s rally took place after more than a week of sustained protests across Manipur’s central valley – several of them spiralling into clashes with security personnel – against the killing of two Meitei children in a projectile attack on their home in Bishnupur on April 7.

Saturday’s rally began around 1 pm from eight different locations across Imphal East and Imphal West districts, and was meant to proceed towards the Chief Minister’s Bungalow. However, tensions escalated at multiple points across the city as security personnel attempted to curb protesters’ movement into the high-security zone in Imphal, where the CM’s Bungalow and other key government establishments are located.