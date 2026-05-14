Hostage standoff in Manipur as tensions spiral day after church leaders’ killing

A day after three church leaders were killed in an ambush in Manipur, tensions between the Kuki and Naga communities continued to spiral on Thursday in Kangpokpi and Senapati districts, with dozens of villagers from both sides having been abducted by groups on the other.

Based on inputs from organisations on both sides, it has been learnt that there are 18 Liangmai Naga villagers are being held captive by Kuki groups in Kangpokpi district, and around 29 Kuki villagers are being held by Naga groups, mostly in Senapati district. As of 11.30 am on Friday, the impasse over this mutual hostage situation was not resolved.

On Wednesday morning, the tensions in Manipur reached a new height when three church leaders from the Thadou Baptist Association, Reverend Vumthang Sitlhou, Reverend Kaigoulen Lhouvum and Pastor Paogoulen Sitlhou, were killed in an attack on their vehicles while they were travelling from Churachandpur to Kangpokpi. As news of this attack in Kangpokpi district spread, it sent shockwaves across the state.

It was shortly after information of this attack surfaced and Kuki groups began alleging that armed Naga groups were responsible for it that around 18 residents if Konsakhul, a Liangmai Naga village in Kangpokpi district, were abducted and held on Wednesday morning itself.

“These villagers were travelling and were on their way to Imphal when they were captured by people from Lelen Vaiphei, a neighbouring Kuki-Zo village. We don’t know the exact place where they have been kept,” said Akhiu Ngaomai, a member of the Foothills Naga Coordination Committee.

He said that “in retaliation”, Naga groups similarly “detained” 23 Kuki people in Senapati, and another six in parts of Kangpokpi district.

“There is no resolution to this as of now. We have proposed that they (Kuki groups) release all the hostages and that following that, we too will release them from our side. We have instructed our people not to do any harm to the detainees and that we have to release them as soon as possible. But the Kuki side has not been forthcoming. The top ministers are all engaging on this matter along with us. We hope that the Naga hostages are safe,” said United Naga Council president Ng Lorho, adding that the situation is “extremely tense”.

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On Thursday morning, Kuki organisations were meeting with Deputy Chief Minister Nemcha Kipgen — the other Deputy Chief Minister, Losii Dikho, is from the Naga community — on the issue.

Kuki Inpi Manipur information secretary Janghaolun Kipgen said, “There are discussions ongoing on what can be done to de-escalate the issue. Before this ambush, there was always free passage in this area but concern spread because of the killings. I think both communities are doing this out of apprehension.”

However, he said that they are wary of the appeal by the UNC that they release the detainees first.

“We are demanding the same of them. We cannot make a mistake again. We know what happened in Ukhrul,” he said. He was referring to another mutual hostage situation which had unfolded in Ukhrul in March this year amidst tensions between Kukis and Tangkhul Nagas, where the bodies of two Kuki villagers were found hours after the release of a group of 21, mostly Tangkhul Nagas, held captive by Kuki groups.

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With tensions over these detentions escalating, top functionaries in the state have appealed for them to released by both sides.

“I appeal to all sections of society to uphold peace, show restraint and refrain from emotional responses… I urge people to immediately stop abductions and taking hostages and intimidations on community lines. This can only aggravate the situation,” Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh has appealed.

The current situation in the state, where the conflict between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities has been continuing for three years, comes amid heightened tensions between the Kuki-Zo and Naga communities, which started in February this year in Ukhrul district and has been escalating ever since.