A fallout of Manipur’s hostage crisis: Stranded trucks, shrinking supplies

Naga groups allege that they had been taken captive by Kuki groups, while the latter maintain that they have released all hostages and have no information about these six men.

With security forces unable to find six Naga men nine days after they went missing, and 14 Kuki men still being held hostage, Manipur continues to remain on edge. Highway blockades have meant hundreds of trucks are stranded, paralysing everyday life.

Following the killing of three church leaders, tensions erupted between Manipur’s Kuki and Naga communities and dozens of villagers from both sides were abducted and held captive in Kuki-Zo-majority Kangpokpi district and Naga-majority Senapati district on May 13. After a day-long stand-off, both sides released 14 individuals each.

However, Naga groups in Senapati continue to hold on to 14 captives, demanding the release of six people who they claim were abducted by Kuki groups and are still missing. Kuki groups maintain they have released all hostages.