Manipur highway ambush: Driver from Bengal killed, cop injured in attack on goods truck convoy

A truck driver from West Bengal was killed and a police constable was injured when a convoy of goods trucks moving with security cover on the Imphal-Ukhrul road was attacked by “unknown armed miscreants” on Friday.

The attack was carried out around 10 am along National Highway-202 between Leingangching and TS Kasom in an area under Litan Police Station in Ukhrul district. The convoy was heading towards the Ukhrul district headquarters. The driver was identified as Nitish Kumar, 57, from West Bengal’s Hooghly district. The injured police constable was 35-year-old Disingam Maringmei from Imphal West district.

According to an official in Ukhrul, a set of trucks carrying goods such as rice and fuel had been stranded in Imphal East’s Yaingangpokpi for the last couple of days because of the enforcement of a blockade by Kuki groups preventing their onward movement amid heightened tensions in Manipur’s hill areas between the Naga and Kuki-Zo communities.