‘PM abysmally failed’: Congress asks Centre 3 questions over Manipur violence

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge criticised the BJP-led Central government on Wednesday, saying the continuing bloodshed in Manipur was a grave indictment of its failure to ensure law and order, protect constitutional rights, and safeguard national security in the strategically important border state.
“Manipur is bleeding again because of BJP’s incompetence! The horrific killing of four innocent civilians in the latest spate of violence is deeply condemnable,” Kharge wrote on X. He also expressed condolences for the bereaved families.
Kharge targeted the NDA government after recent violence in Manipur in which a 45-year-old man belonging to the Kuki-Zo community was shot dead by armed miscreants in a forested area in Kangpokpi district on Tuesday, a day after three Meitei men were killed and as many were injured in an attack by suspected Kuki militants near Nongsum Hills in Imphal East district.
The Congress president said that since May 2023, over 300 precious lives have been lost, 24,530 people have been forced to be in relief camps in pathetic conditions, and women, children and vulnerable families continue to bear the brunt of the prolonged tragedy.
“The BJP’s political machinations, from imposing President’s Rule to replacing the Chief Minister and reinstalling its own government, have yielded no peace. PM Modi, who did not even set foot in Manipur for nearly 29 months after violence erupted, has abysmally failed on his so-called assurance in Parliament,” Kharge said.
Shah’s Peace Committee and Supreme Court-ordered committee
Kharge posed three questions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
In the first question, Kharge asked what happened to the Peace Committee constituted by Amit Shah in June 2023. “What concrete measures have been taken to restore peace, protect citizens and address the continuing security challenges in this sensitive border state?” the Congress president asked.
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Kharge further asked what action has been taken on the Supreme Court-appointed Justice Gita Mittal Committee’s recommendations. “Why are thousands of people still displaced, even as the Supreme Court has flagged 31 unnatural deaths in relief camps. What has been done to ensure the safety, dignity and rehabilitation of women, children and displaced families,” he further asked.
“After more than three years, over 300 deaths, President’s Rule and a change of Chief Minister, who will take responsibility for this monumental failure of governance? How many more innocent lives must be lost before the Prime Minister and Home Minister act?” he wrote.
Kharge asserted that Manipur deserves justice, dignity, constitutional rights, and lasting peace.
“As a strategically important border state, its security and stability cannot be held hostage to the BJP’s political expediency,” the Congress president said.
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The latest incidents in Manipur have raised fears of renewed violence between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities after a brief period of relative calm between them.