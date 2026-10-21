‘PM abysmally failed’: Congress asks Centre 3 questions over Manipur violence

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge criticised the BJP-led Central government on Wednesday, saying the continuing bloodshed in Manipur was a grave indictment of its failure to ensure law and order, protect constitutional rights, and safeguard national security in the strategically important border state.

“Manipur is bleeding again because of BJP’s incompetence! The horrific killing of four innocent civilians in the latest spate of violence is deeply condemnable,” Kharge wrote on X. He also expressed condolences for the bereaved families.

Kharge targeted the NDA government after recent violence in Manipur in which a 45-year-old man belonging to the Kuki-Zo community was shot dead by armed miscreants in a forested area in Kangpokpi district on Tuesday, a day after three Meitei men were killed and as many were injured in an attack by suspected Kuki militants near Nongsum Hills in Imphal East district.