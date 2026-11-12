Kuki-Zo woman killed, 2 injured in firing at Manipur village amid tensions

A 40-year-old Kuki-Zo woman was killed and two others were injured in a firing incident at Taphou Kuki village in Manipur’s Senapati district on Thursday morning.
The police said the incident occurred around 11 am and identified the victim as Kimneineng Chongloi, 40, the wife of Thanggou Chongloi, a resident of Taphou Kuki village. The injured, Sehngam Chongloi alias David and Lamkhochon Chongloi, both residents of the village, sustained bullet injuries and are undergoing treatment at Kangpokpi District Hospital.
The firing reportedly took place while villagers were harvesting paddy. The sound of gunfire triggered panic, forcing farmers to abandon their work and flee.
Tension in the area
Taphou Kuki village falls under the jurisdiction of Senapati police station, although it is geographically closer to Kangpokpi district.
Amid escalating tensions, residents of the village reportedly cautioned travellers against using the affected stretch of National Highway-2.
The incident comes days after the disappearance and killing of two Kuki youths from the same village. Paoginlal Hangsing, 20, and Tinginlun Chongloi, 20, who went missing on October 28, were found dead on November 1 during search operations. Their bodies were recovered from an area east of National Highway-2 along SP Road. The recovery of the bodies had triggered protests in Kangpokpi.
Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh had visited Taphou Kuki village a few days before Thursday’s shooting amid the prevailing tensions.
The circumstances surrounding Thursday’s firing, including the source of the gunfire and those responsible, were not immediately known. Further investigation is underway.