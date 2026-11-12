Kuki-Zo woman killed, 2 injured in firing at Manipur village amid tensions

A 40-year-old Kuki-Zo woman was killed and two others were injured in a firing incident at Taphou Kuki village in Manipur’s Senapati district on Thursday morning.

The police said the incident occurred around 11 am and identified the victim as Kimneineng Chongloi, 40, the wife of Thanggou Chongloi, a resident of Taphou Kuki village. The injured, Sehngam Chongloi alias David and Lamkhochon Chongloi, both residents of the village, sustained bullet injuries and are undergoing treatment at Kangpokpi District Hospital.

The firing reportedly took place while villagers were harvesting paddy. The sound of gunfire triggered panic, forcing farmers to abandon their work and flee.