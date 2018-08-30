Manipur fake encounter cases: CBI submits another chargesheet against four cops

The Central Bureau of Investigation office in New Delhi. The Central Bureau of Investigation office in New Delhi.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Imphal on Thursday submitted one more chargesheet against four Manipur cops in connection with the alleged fake encounter cases in the state.

This is the fifth chargesheet filed by the central investigative agency in connection with the petition filed by Extra-Judicial Execution Victim Families Association (EEVFAM) and Human Rights Alert (HRA) seeking a probe into the 1,528 alleged extrajudicial killings perpetrated between 2000 to 2012 by the armed forces and state police. The fourth chargesheet was filed on Monday against two policemen, including an inspector.

The accused police personnel have been identified as sub-inspector Ksh. Uttam Kumar, head constables Kh. Sushil Kumar and Laishram Dinachandra Singh and rifleman Yumnam Santosh Singh. The policemen were charged under section 34 IPC r/w 302, 201 IPC for the killing of one Laishram Ranbir Singh alias Eishen, son of late L. Ibobi Singh of Uchiwa Awang Leikai in 2011.

While the police FIR claimed that Ranbir was killed in an encounter, the SIT contended it was a cold-blooded murder and no encounter took place.

The intention behind killing Ranbir could be his Rs 2 lakh in cash, which was with the deceased when he left home but wasn’t recovered by the investigation officer of the case, the SIT further stated.

The SIT was formed following a Supreme Court order on July 14 to probe into the alleged fake encounters in the state in response to a public interest litigation (PIL). So far, the SIT has filed a chargesheet against 20 security personnel involved in the case. The apex court has ordered a probe in 52 cases but the SIT has reportedly completed only seven.

The apex court is going to hear the Manipur fake encounter cases on September 4 along with a separate petition filed by over 300 Army personnel who had challenged the registration of FIRs against members of the armed forces for carrying out operations in Manipur and Jammu and Kashmir where the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) is in force.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App