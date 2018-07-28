Manipur fake encounter cases: Apex court pulls up SIT, summons CBI director

The Supreme Court Friday summoned the agency Director Alok Verma to decide what can be done to expedite the probe (Express Photo/Amit Mehra/File) The Supreme Court Friday summoned the agency Director Alok Verma to decide what can be done to expedite the probe (Express Photo/Amit Mehra/File)

Pulling up the CBI Special Investigation Team (SIT) for the delay in investigation into the Manipur fake encounter cases, the Supreme Court on Friday summoned the agency Director Alok Verma to decide what can be done to expedite the probe.

A bench of Justices M B Lokur and U U Lalit said it was “not satisfied” and added that it “would like to hear from Director CBI what can be done to expedite investigation and chargesheet can be filed”. The court asked him to be present at 2 pm on July 30.

The court was upset when the CBI submitted that out of a total of 41 cases, investigation was complete in seven. Of the seven, approval has been received for filing chargesheets in two cases and approval for two others was expected in next few days.

Additional Solicitor General Maninder Singh, appearing for the agency, told the bench the chargesheets will be filed by August end. The court pointed out that the SIT had submitted on the previous date of hearing that the investigation had already been completed in four cases and asked what was causing the delay. To this, the SIT said the CBI Manual detailed a process for filing charge sheets and different officials at different level were involved.

The bench replied that it would direct all the officials to sit together and clear the process in one day. “We will give and order that they sit together on one day and decide”, said Justice Lalit.

However, the court later decided that it will call the Director. “We want to discuss with CBI Director. Call him on Monday,” said Justice Lokur.

“Our orders should not be violated for any reason,” added Justice Lalit. In July 2017, the apex court had asked the CBI to constitute an SIT to probe the alleged fake encounters by security forces.

