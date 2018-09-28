Follow Us:
Friday, September 28, 2018
  Manipur fake encounter case: Centre supports plea by cops seeking recusal of SC bench

Manipur fake encounter case: Centre supports plea by cops seeking recusal of SC bench

Attorney General K K Venugopal said that Armed forces in Manipur are facing difficult times fighting insurgency and alleged reported remarks by the bench that these cops were "murderers" has affected the morale of police.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: September 28, 2018 4:06:31 pm
Manipur fake encounter case, manipur killings, supreme court manipur fake encounter, manipur police encounter case Attorney General K K Venugopal said that Armed forces in Manipur are facing difficult times fighting insurgency.

A plea in the Supreme Court by Manipur policemen seeking recusal of the bench from hearing fake encounter cases, in which they are charge-sheeted in the state, was Friday supported by the Centre. The SC bench, meanwhile, reserved its order on the plea.

During the hearing of the matter by a bench of Justices M B Lokur and U U Lalit, Attorney General K K Venugopal said that Armed forces in Manipur are facing difficult times fighting insurgency, and alleged reported remarks by the bench that these policemen were “murderers” have affected the morale of police.

A PIL seeking a probe into as many as 1,528 cases of alleged extra-judicial killings in Manipur is being heard by the SC. The court had on July 14 last year constituted the SIT and ordered lodging of FIRs and probe into them.

-With PTI inputs

