Manipur: Election Commission considers special registration officers for internally displaced electors

According to the EC, there are 20.91 lakh electors spread across 2,996 booths in Manipur. As per the schedule, electors will have till June 28 to fill the enumeration forms.

THE Election Commission is considering deploying special Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs) for the internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Manipur, where thousands have been displaced since the ethnic clashes broke out in May 2023, for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, The Indian Express has learnt.

The SIR exercise, which involves Booth-Level Officers (BLOs) going house-to-house to have all registered electors fill enumeration forms in order to stay on the rolls, is set to start in Manipur on Saturday, as per the EC’s schedule announced earlier this month.

After that, the Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) and AEROs are supposed to issue notices to those electors who have not been able to establish their eligibility by giving the details of themselves or their parents.