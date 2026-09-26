Naga leadership agrees to open key Manipur highway after talks with Centre in Assam

The United Naga Council (UNC) on Saturday agreed to temporarily lift its more than three-month economic blockade of Manipur’s highways after a high-level tripartite meeting with the Centre and the Manipur government in Assam, marking a significant breakthrough in efforts to ease the state’s prolonged supply crisis.

“We had a lengthy deliberation in connection with the economic blockade. We have come to an agreement that the government will address the demands of the UNC, and we will temporarily end the blockade. Our demands are the revocation of the SoO (Suspension of Operations agreement), the removal of Deputy Chief Minister Nemcha Kipgen and justice for the six Naga men,” UNC president Ng. Lorho told The Indian Express.

Lorho added that the issue of four Naga civilians killed in Kamjong district on Friday also came up, and the government promised to maintain law and order in the state.

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The decision followed a tripartite meeting between a UNC delegation, representatives of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and the Manipur government at the BSF Frontier Headquarters Officers’ Mess in Garbhanga, Assam, on Saturday. The meeting began at 11 am and focused on the Naga body’s demands and measures to address the law-and-order situation.

The blockade, in force since June 11, escalated on September 9 when the UNC turned it into an indefinite blockade of multiple routes. The agitation disrupted the movement of goods on National Highways 2, 37, 202 and 102A, severely affecting supplies to the Imphal Valley and the Kuki-Zo dominated hill districts.

The UNC had launched the blockade over the abduction and killing of six Naga civilians from Leilon Vaiphei village in May. Its principal demands included action against those responsible for the killings, revocation of the Suspension of Operations agreements with Kuki armed groups, and Kipgen’s removal.

The blockade had led to severe shortages of essential commodities across Manipur. Imphal Valley reported shortages of medicines, baby food, fresh produce and fuel, with petrol reportedly selling for as much as Rs 250 a litre in the black market and LPG cylinders costing up to Rs 5,000.

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Kuki-Zo-dominated districts, which depend on supply routes passing through Naga-dominated areas, were similarly impacted. Kangpokpi was among the worst affected, while Churachandpur, Tengnoupal and Pherzawl faced constraints in the movement of essential goods and access to healthcare supplies.

The UNC’s decision to temporarily lift the blockade comes after earlier rounds of talks with state authorities failed to resolve the issue.

A high-level meeting between Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh and the UNC in Senapati on July 8 ended without a breakthrough, with the Naga body refusing to withdraw the blockade on NH-2 and insisting on justice for the six Naga civilians.

A subsequent round of talks on August 10 was described by the state government as a “fruitful and cordial” beginning and an “icebreaker”, with both sides agreeing to continue discussions. The UNC, however, made clear that it would not lift the blockade until its four-point demands were met.

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With the talks failing to yield an agreement, the UNC escalated the blockade on September 9, extending it indefinitely to NH-2, NH-202, NH-37 and NH-102A. The Saturday meeting in Assam was the first tripartite engagement involving the Centre, the state government and the UNC.