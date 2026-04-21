Earthquakes hit in Myanmar, Manipur

This comes a day after Magnitude 7.4 earthquake was detected off the coast of Japan.

By: Express Web Desk
1 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Apr 21, 2026 08:46 AM IST
In the meantime, a magnitude 5.4 earthquake was felt in Colombia and Ecuador.A magnitude 4.6 hit was detected in Myanmar at 05:38 am, and another one with its epicentre in Kamjong, Manipur near the India-Myanmar border, was recorded at 05:59 am. (File Photo)
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Two earthquakes struck Manipur and Myanmar on Tuesday, according to the National Center for Seismology.

A magnitude 4.6 hit was detected in Myanmar at 05:38 am, and another one with its epicentre in Kamjong, Manipur near the India-Myanmar border, was recorded at 05:59 am. The latter recorded a magnitude of 5.2.

A magnitude 5.4 earthquake was also felt in Colombia and Ecuador at 7:52 am.

This comes a day after magnitude 7.5 earthquake was detected off the coast of Japan.

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