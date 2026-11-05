Naga groups in Manipur on Thursday staged rallies at the district headquarters of Ukhrul and Kamjong, demanding urgent intervention by the Centre to resolve the state’s ongoing political crisis, end the “proxy war” and withdraw Assam Rifles from Naga-inhabited areas.

The rallies were organised by the Tangkhul Naga Long (TNL), an apex body of the Tangkhul Nagas, and other Tangkhul frontal organisations under the aegis of the United Naga Council (UNC).

The protest rally came a day after suspected armed militants opened fire on passenger vehicles along the Imphal–Ukhrul highway in between TM Kasom in Ukhrul district. Though no casualties were reported, the firing incident on Wednesday evening triggered panic among commuters.