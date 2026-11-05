Naga groups in Manipur on Thursday staged rallies at the district headquarters of Ukhrul and Kamjong, demanding urgent intervention by the Centre to resolve the state’s ongoing political crisis, end the “proxy war” and withdraw Assam Rifles from Naga-inhabited areas.
The rallies were organised by the Tangkhul Naga Long (TNL), an apex body of the Tangkhul Nagas, and other Tangkhul frontal organisations under the aegis of the United Naga Council (UNC).
The protest rally came a day after suspected armed militants opened fire on passenger vehicles along the Imphal–Ukhrul highway in between TM Kasom in Ukhrul district. Though no casualties were reported, the firing incident on Wednesday evening triggered panic among commuters.
Protestors also displayed banners and placards demanding an end to the alleged arming of Kuki militant groups, abrogation of the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement and declaration of the groups as terrorist organisations.
The Nagas have been accusing the Manipur government of using Kuki militants against other communities and urging the state government and the Centre to bring an end to the alleged campaign of violence against indigenous people.
Addressing the media, TNL president Sword Vasum criticised the state government for its failure to ensure security along the Imphal–Ukhrul highway while questioning the authorities’ inability to guarantee safe movement even along a stretch of barely five kilometres.
“If the government cannot ensure absolute security along a stretch of hardly five kilometres, it should be a matter of shame. People should be able to travel freely, day and night,” Vasum said.
He expressed concern that repeated incidents of violence and killings had become normal in Manipur.
“What should otherwise be treated as abnormal is now being treated as normal here in Manipur. This is the most unfortunate part,” he said, cautioning that the consequences of the government’s indifference to address the problem would ultimately affect both the hills and the valley.
The Naga body president also questioned the role of Assam Rifles, alleging that personnel stationed close to violence-affected areas had failed to intervene even when houses were being burnt, and gunfire was reported.
A memorandum addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also submitted after the rally.
Urging the Centre not to treat the representation as another routine memorandum, Vasum said the issues raised were urgent and required serious consideration.
Yuimihor Huileng, a college student who participated in the protest, said the impact of the prolonged conflict has affected the youths, particularly the students. The continuing crisis was causing fear, anxiety, and uncertainty among young people, warning that prolonged instability could jeopardise not only the present generation but also the future generation.