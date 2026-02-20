‘Will not let your tears go in vain’: Manipur CM Yumnam Khemchand Singh holds outreach with displaced Kuki-Zo, Meitei communities

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Thursday interacted with Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) from both Kuki-Zo and Meitei communities, in person and via video conference, as part of a state outreach programme.

While Singh interacted with Kuki-Zo IDPs of Churachandpur and Kangpokpi via video conferencing, he was physically present at an IDP centre of the Meitei community at Langol Alternate Housing complex in Imphal West district.

The IDPs from both communities narrated the hardships they have faced over the last three years, with a young Kuki girl from Kangpokpi district telling Singh that she was facing difficulties in pursuing her post-graduation, while a Meitei woman pleaded to be allowed to return to her home in the border town of Moreh.