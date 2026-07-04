‘I often think I could have prevented it’: Manipur Chief Minister at slain MLA Vungzagin Valte’s funeral

Attending the final rites on Saturday of Zomi MLA Vungzagin Valte who died in February this year after suffering grievous injuries in a 2023 mob attack in Imphal, Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh regretted not being there with “one of his closest friends”, and said that he “often thinks” his presence would have averted the unfortunate incident.

Singh arrived in Churachandpur in a helicopter, the first chief ministerial visit to the Kuki-Zo majority area since ethnic violence erupted between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities in May 2023. He then travelled to the family home of Valte, a three-time MLA from Thanlon and one of the 10 Kuki-Zomi MLAs, despite earlier statements by some Kuki-Zo groups like the Kuki Inpi Manipur and Kuki Students’ Organisation opposing the move.

Valte was a “dear friend”, the CM said, and that the evening he was attacked by a mob was “one of the greatest regrets” of his life. On May 4, 2023, a day after conflict flared, Valte, an advisor to former chief minister N Biren Singh, was attacked, leaving him with multiple fractures. With a titanium plate to support his jaw, the BJP leader and former minister, was kept on ventilator support, but he never recovered and died at a hospital in Gurgaon on February 21.

“Today, I have a video conference with the Union Home Minister. Otherwise, I would have travelled by road to attend Pu Valte’s funeral. Pu Valte was a kind-hearted person and a dear friend. When I was first elected and became the Speaker, he was one of my closest friends. I still remember our last meeting on May 4, 2023. We (legislators) had a meeting to discuss how to bring the situation under control. After the meeting, I left to have my meal, as my residence is not far from the Chief Minister’s bungalow. Pu Valte and a few others stayed behind,” Khemchand Singh told the sombre gathering.

“That evening remains one of the greatest regrets of my life. I often think if I had been there with him, perhaps the unfortunate incident might not have happened. I also recall our (legislators) meeting on May 3, 2023. After the meeting that evening, Nemcha Kipgen insisted on leaving immediately. I advised her not to travel because outside the situation was extremely dangerous. She stayed the night and left safely early morning with a security escort. Unfortunately, on May 4, I was not there with Pu Valte to advise him or to accompany him. That is something I will always regret. I want to assure him and his family I will continue to extend every possible help and support in any way I can,” he said.

After the body of 63-year-old Valte was brought to Churachandpur, his family and the Zomi Council — the Churachandpur-based apex body representing eight tribes under the Zomi umbrella — decided to put the final rites on hold and preserve his mortal remains in Churachandpur Medical College morgue. No arrest has been made in connection with the mob attack amid demand that the probe be handed over to a central agency. The Council had also demanded “time-bound engagement by the Government of India” on the larger demand by Zo groups for a separate administrative structure, distinct from the Imphal-based state government.

A Zomi Council leader told The Indian Express that the decision to lay Valte to rest Saturday was taken in line with the wishes of the family. “It is for personal reasons. His wife is quite unwell, and his body, remaining unburied, will affect her psychologically. That is the main reason,” the leader said.