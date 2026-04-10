Manipur CM chairs high-level security meet after violence

The meeting, held at the Cabinet Hall of the CM’s Secretariat, was attended by State Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam, Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel, as well as several senior police officials.

Written by: Jimmy Leivon
1 min readImphalApr 10, 2026 02:19 AM IST
Manipur CM chairs high-level security meet after violenceManipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand (ANI/File)
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Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Thursday chaired a high-level security meeting to review the prevailing law and order situation following the Tronglaobi blast that killed two children.

The meeting, held at the Cabinet Hall of the CM’s Secretariat, was attended by State Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam, Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel, as well as several senior police officials.

Official sources told The Indian Express that the meeting was convened following inputs from central intelligence agencies indicating that a group with a “vested interest” is attempting to destabilise the government and disrupt the ongoing peace process in the state.

Read | Probe: Projectile that killed 2 kids in Manipur ‘fired from close range’

The sources added that security has been placed on high alert in peripheral areas, particularly along border areas between Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities.

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