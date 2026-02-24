Manipur CM Yumnam Khemchand meets PM Modi, invites him to visit state

This was Yumnam Khemchand's first meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi after taking over as the Manipur chief minister. (Photo Manipur DIPR)

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand, along with his two deputy chief ministers, called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the PM’s office in New Delhi on Tuesday and invited him to visit the state.

This was Khemchand’s first meeting with the prime minister after taking over as the chief minister.

A statement issued by the chief minister’s secretariat said that Khemchand briefed Modi on the steps taken by the new government to promote peace and harmony in the state. He also urged the prime minister to take special care of women’s empowerment in both the hills and the valley of Manipur.