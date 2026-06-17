Suspected militant killed in Manipur encounter amid intensified security operations

One AK-47 rifle, along with magazines, ammunition, explosives, and other incriminating items, was recovered after the encounter. (File photo)

One person has been killed in an alleged encounter in Churachandpur district amidst heightened operations in Manipur, with security forces stating that the deceased was a “suspected militant.”

According to a statement by the Manipur police, the incident had taken place Tuesday.

“Information was received today from the Assam Rifles that an encounter took place on 16 June between Molphei and Songkong villages involving a joint column of the Assam Rifles and the Army against suspected militants. During this encounter, one suspected militant was killed. One AK-47 rifle, along with magazines, ammunition, explosives, and other incriminating items, was recovered from the spot,” it stated.