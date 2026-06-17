Suspected militant killed in Manipur encounter amid intensified security operations

According to a statement by the Manipur police, the incident had taken place Tuesday.

Written by: Sukrita Baruah
2 min readGuwahatiJun 17, 2026 10:21 PM IST
manipurOne AK-47 rifle, along with magazines, ammunition, explosives, and other incriminating items, was recovered after the encounter. (File photo)
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One person has been killed in an alleged encounter in Churachandpur district amidst heightened operations in Manipur, with security forces stating that the deceased was a “suspected militant.”

According to a statement by the Manipur police, the incident had taken place Tuesday.

“Information was received today from the Assam Rifles that an encounter took place on 16 June between Molphei and Songkong villages involving a joint column of the Assam Rifles and the Army against suspected militants. During this encounter, one suspected militant was killed. One AK-47 rifle, along with magazines, ammunition, explosives, and other incriminating items, was recovered from the spot,” it stated.

Kuki-Zo groups have identified the deceased as Lenminsang Haokip, and have claimed that he was a civilian and have raised allegations of this being a “fake encounter”, which has also been raised by the local MLA Letzamang Haokip, a BJP MLA, who has demanded a “judicial and independent inquiry into the incident, and stringent action against all those found responsible,”

An Assam Rifles official reiterated the Manipur police’s statement.

“There are operations being undertaken that are being done in coordination with all security forces. An investigation is also in progress,” said the official.

Following escalated tensions in the state with the flaring up of a conflict between the state’s Naga and Kuki-Zo communities, the Manipur Police has stated that combined security forces are conducting cordon and search operations in “fringe and vulnerable areas” of Kangpokpi, Churachandpur and Thoubal districts.

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“DGP is personally overseeing operations in areas where there has been a spurt of killings and armed activities between communities in recent weeks,” said a police statement.

Later, police said that they recovered eleven 12-bore shotguns, 294 live rounds of ammunition for the guns, 34 empty cases of ammunition and six bullet proof vests in an area, including Leilon Vaiphei, Leilon Khunou, L. Munlio and Konsakhul, which has been the heart of tensions for about a month now. This is the area where six Naga men had been abducted and killed, and where an alleged gunfight had taken place in which three Kuki-Zo men were injured Monday.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sukrita Baruah
Sukrita Baruah

Sukrita Baruah is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, based in Guwahati. From this strategic hub, she provides comprehensive, ground-level coverage of India's North East, a region characterized by its complex ethnic diversity, geopolitical significance, and unique developmental challenges. Expertise and Experience Ethnic & Social Dynamics: Deep-dive coverage of regional conflicts (such as the crisis in Manipur) and peace-building efforts. Border & Geopolitics: Tracking developments along India’s international borders and their impact on local communities. Governance & Policy: Reporting on state elections, tribal council decisions, and the implementation of central schemes in the North East. Specialized Education Background: Prior to her current role, Sukrita was a dedicated Education Correspondent for The Indian Express in Delhi. This experience provided her with a sharp analytical lens for: Policy Analysis: Evaluating the National Education Policy (NEP) and university-level reforms. Student Affairs: Covering high-stakes stories regarding campus politics, national entrance exams, and the challenges within the primary and secondary education sectors. ... Read More

 

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