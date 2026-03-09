In Manipur’s 1st House session under new govt, a Budget prioritising rehabilitation, Kuki-Zo participation via video

Manipur’s new Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand presented the state Budget for 2025-2026 on Monday, in the state’s first Assembly session after a year of President’s rule. The CM said his government’s biggest priority is “expediting the rehabilitation and resettlement process” of people displaced by the ongoing conflict in the state.

Monday’s session was attended via video conference by six out of nine MLAs from the Kuki-Zo community. None of the MLAs from the community had participated in the Assembly since the start of the conflict in May 2023, until, on February 5, the floor test for the newly formed government was held. On that day, three Kuki-Zo MLAs — Deputy Chief Minister Nemcha Kipgen and two other BJP MLAs, LM Khaute and Ngursanglur Sanate — participated virtually.

On Monday, apart from Kipgen, Khaute and Sanate, another BJP MLA, Letzamang Haokip; the Kuki People’s Alliance’s Kimneo Hangshing; and Independent MLA Haokholet Kipgen also participated. No Kuki-Zo MLA was physically present in the House in Imphal.

MLA Khaute spoke during the obituary speeches at the start of proceedings about the death of fellow Zomi MLA Vungzagin Valte, who died in a hospital in Gurgaon on February 21 after a prolonged illness following his brutal assault by a mob in Imphal on May 4, 2023.

Khaute pointed out that Valte’s final rites are yet to be conducted — his body is currently in the morgue of the Churachandpur Medical College — and his family and the Zomi Coordination Committee are pressing for an NIA probe into his assault, in connection with which no one has been arrested, and that the resolution of the political demand for separate administration be expedited before his burial.

“I wish to apprise this august House that his body is still lying awaiting a befitting burial. I appreciate the steps taken so far by the Honourable Chief Minister to resolve certain issues. He paid a visit to Medanta when his body was still in the hospital. He also deputed the Honourable Deputy Chief Minister to hear the grievances of his family members and community leaders. I appeal to this august House to take up the necessary steps to resolve the issues and deliver justice as early as possible,” said Khaute in the Assembly.

The Budget

Later in the day, Chief Minister Khemchand, who also holds the Finance portfolio, presented the Budget Estimates for 2026-2027, proposing a total expenditure of Rs 30,356 crore, with an estimated total revenue expenditure of Rs 19,807 crore and an estimated capital outlay of Rs 4,716 crore.

“Our primary concern today is expediting the rehabilitation and resettlement process of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs). As I have mentioned, the Government of India has extended considerable support and assistance in this regard. During the current year, assistance has been provided towards support for the construction of permanent houses, compensation for loss of personal belongings and movable assets, and assistance for renovation and repair of partially damaged houses of the IDPs. For the fiscal year 2026-27, all necessary support will be provided for the rehabilitation and resettlement of IDPs and an amount of Rs 734 crore has been provided in the Budget for this purpose,” he said in his speech.

Apart from this, a scheme for “economic empowerment of women through self-help groups” will be launched this year, in which a total of about 3.5 lakh women across the state will be provided financial assistance over three years, starting with Rs 10,000 through DBT in the first year, the CM said.

He said that a sum of Rs 914 crore has also been earmarked in the Budget estimate for expansion, upgradation and maintenance of road infrastructure.

He pointed out that there has been a gradual improvement in the state’s resource mobilisation which was heavily affected by the conflict.

“The State’s own revenue collection increased from Rs. 1432 crore in 2023–24 to Rs. 2087 crore in 2024–25. During 2025–26 RE and 2026–27 BE, with renewed efforts to raise additional resources, we expect the collection to further improve to Rs. 2384 crore and Rs. 2887crore respectively. The State Government is also undertaking measures to augment resources through excise duties, property taxes, forestry, user charges etc. These efforts will strengthen the State’s finances and provide the necessary resources to meet our developmental needs,” he stated.