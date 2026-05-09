‘Abducted’ amid attack on village near Myanmar border, Manipur woman freed 2 days later

2 min readGuwahatiUpdated: May 9, 2026 05:10 PM IST
According to a security official, Olina Ningshen, who is from the Tangkhul community, had allegedly been abducted by members of the Kuki National Army (Burma) and Village Volunteers Eastern Zone (VVEZ) from Namlee. (Express photo)
A woman who was allegedly abducted by militants after an attack on villages along the Indo-Myanmar border in Manipuron Thursday was released on Sunday.
According to a security official, Olina Ningshen, who is from the Tangkhul community, had allegedly been abducted by members of the Kuki National Army (Burma) and Village Volunteers Eastern Zone (VVEZ) from Namlee, a border village in Kamjong district. She was released on Sunday at Z. Choro village, which is located close to the border, “under the watch of Assam Rifles, Intelligence and other agencies”, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Defence said.
Choro, Namlee and Wanglee, which are Tangkhul villages located along the Indo-Myanmar border in Kamjong district, had come under attack early on May 7, leading to several people being injured and several houses being set ablaze. Olina Ningshen had been missing since then.
“The husband of the woman, the village headman, and CSOs (civil society organisation) were taken…close to the handover location, once own forces had secured the release. After release, the family and CSOs were taken to the unit HQs at Chassad for formal handing over and documentation,” said the spokesperson, adding that the family were subsequently moved to their village, Khangpat Khn.
Manipur Home Minister Govindas Kothoujam also visited Kamjong district on Saturday.
Referring to the situation in the area on May 7, the spokesperson said that the situation was “brought under control… despite challenging conditions”.
“Acting proactively during the incident, the Assam Rifles deployed multiple rescue teams. Ten houses affected by the violence were secured, and civilians were evacuated to the nearest safe location. Fifteen distressed villagers, including women and children, were rescued and provided humanitarian assistance at the Aloyo Assam Rifles camp,” the spokesperson said.
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During search operations on Friday, security forces also arrested an armed cadre of the KNA (B) from Churachandpur.
Sukrita Baruah is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, based in Guwahati. From this strategic hub, she provides comprehensive, ground-level coverage of India's North East, a region characterized by its complex ethnic diversity, geopolitical significance, and unique developmental challenges.
Expertise and Experience
Ethnic & Social Dynamics: Deep-dive coverage of regional conflicts (such as the crisis in Manipur) and peace-building efforts.
Border & Geopolitics: Tracking developments along India’s international borders and their impact on local communities.
Governance & Policy: Reporting on state elections, tribal council decisions, and the implementation of central schemes in the North East.
Specialized Education Background: Prior to her current role, Sukrita was a dedicated Education Correspondent for The Indian Express in Delhi. This experience provided her with a sharp analytical lens for:
Policy Analysis: Evaluating the National Education Policy (NEP) and university-level reforms.
Student Affairs: Covering high-stakes stories regarding campus politics, national entrance exams, and the challenges within the primary and secondary education sectors. ... Read More