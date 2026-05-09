‘Abducted’ amid attack on village near Myanmar border, Manipur woman freed 2 days later

According to a security official, Olina Ningshen, who is from the Tangkhul community, had allegedly been abducted by members of the Kuki National Army (Burma) and Village Volunteers Eastern Zone (VVEZ) from Namlee. (Express photo)

A woman who was allegedly abducted by militants after an attack on villages along the Indo-Myanmar border in Manipur on Thursday was released on Sunday.

According to a security official, Olina Ningshen, who is from the Tangkhul community, had allegedly been abducted by members of the Kuki National Army (Burma) and Village Volunteers Eastern Zone (VVEZ) from Namlee, a border village in Kamjong district. She was released on Sunday at Z. Choro village, which is located close to the border, “under the watch of Assam Rifles, Intelligence and other agencies”, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Defence said.

Choro, Namlee and Wanglee, which are Tangkhul villages located along the Indo-Myanmar border in Kamjong district, had come under attack early on May 7, leading to several people being injured and several houses being set ablaze. Olina Ningshen had been missing since then.