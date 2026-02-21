Vungzagin Valte, Manipur MLA who never fully recovered from 2023 mob attack, dies

Nearly three years after a mob attack in Manipur’s capital, Imphal, left him with serious injuries that he never fully recovered from, BJP MLA Vungzagin Valte died on Saturday at a hospital in Gurgaon. He was 63 years old.

Valte, who was from the Kuki-Zomi community, was a former minister and three-time MLA representing the Thanlon constituency. He was also an adviser to then chief minister N Biren Singh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled Valte’s passing. “Pu Vungzagin Valte will be remembered for his outstanding service to the people of Manipur. He worked diligently towards bringing a positive difference in society. His interventions in the Assembly were always insightful. Pained by his passing. Condolences to his family, friends and supporters,” the PM said in a post on X.