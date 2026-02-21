Vungzagin Valte, Manipur MLA who never fully recovered from 2023 mob attack, dies

The 63-year-old BJP leader from the Kuki-Zomi community had been airlifted to a hospital in Gurgaon earlier this month after his condition worsened.

Written by: Sukrita Baruah
3 min readGuwahatiFeb 21, 2026 05:48 PM IST
Manipur MLA Vungzagin Valte. (Credit: Manipur Assembly)Manipur MLA Vungzagin Valte. (Credit: Manipur Assembly)
Nearly three years after a mob attack in Manipur’s capital, Imphal, left him with serious injuries that he never fully recovered from, BJP MLA Vungzagin Valte died on Saturday at a hospital in Gurgaon. He was 63 years old.

Valte, who was from the Kuki-Zomi community, was a former minister and three-time MLA representing the Thanlon constituency. He was also an adviser to then chief minister N Biren Singh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled Valte’s passing. “Pu Vungzagin Valte will be remembered for his outstanding service to the people of Manipur. He worked diligently towards bringing a positive difference in society. His interventions in the Assembly were always insightful. Pained by his passing. Condolences to his family, friends and supporters,” the PM said in a post on X.

The MLA’s family members said he passed away at 2.19 pm.

Valte was attacked on May 4, 2023, as the violence that took over the state the previous day raged on. On that day, Valte was on his way to his official quarters after a high-level meeting chaired by Biren Singh over the tension in the state, and was waylaid by a mob, which pulled him out of his car and attacked him amid the ethnic violence that engulfed the state.

Following the attack, which left him with multiple fractures and requiring ventilator support, he was airlifted to Delhi for treatment. He only returned home to Churachandpur nearly two years later, in April 2025.

However, he continued to remain unwell, wheelchair-bound and with difficulties in speaking.

On February 8, he was once again airlifted from Imphal, this time to a private hospital in Gurgaon, after his medical condition deteriorated.

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh said Valte’s passing was an immense loss for the state.

The CM said, “Pu Valte was not only a dedicated public representative but also a compassionate leader who devoted his entire life to the service of the people. His unwavering commitment to the welfare, progress, and holistic development of Manipur reflected his true spirit of selfless service. He worked tirelessly to strengthen infrastructure, uplift communities, and bring meaningful change to the lives of countless people, earning the respect, trust, and affection of all.

“His passing is an immense loss not only to his family and loved ones but also to the people of Thanlon and the entire state of Manipur. We have lost a sincere leader, a humble human being, and a pillar of strength who always stood for the welfare of his people.”

Valte’s assault, as a sitting MLA, on the streets of the state capital, has been cited by Kuki-Zo groups in their demands for a system of separate administration.

