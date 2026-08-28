Miscreants trigger bomb blast at BJP MLA’s residence in Manipur

Unidentified miscreants exploded a bomb at the private residence of BJP MLA Sapam Ranjan Singh at Konthoujam Mayai Leikai in Manipur’s Imphal West district in the early hours of Friday. However, nobody was injured in the blast.

According to the MLA, the incident occurred around 1:30 am when he was present at the residence. The bomb exploded in the backyard of the house and left a small crater on the ground and caused minor damage to the walls of the compound.

Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation.

Following the incident, Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh visited the MLA’s residence. Condemning the attack, the CM termed it a “senseless and barbaric” act against a people’s representative and assured that those responsible would be brought to justice.