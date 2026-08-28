Miscreants trigger bomb blast at BJP MLA’s residence in Manipur

Unidentified miscreants exploded a bomb at the private residence of BJP MLA Sapam Ranjan Singh at Konthoujam Mayai Leikai in Manipur’s Imphal West district in the early hours of Friday. However, nobody was injured in the blast.
According to the MLA, the incident occurred around 1:30 am when he was present at the residence. The bomb exploded in the backyard of the house and left a small crater on the ground and caused minor damage to the walls of the compound.
Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation.
Following the incident, Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh visited the MLA’s residence. Condemning the attack, the CM termed it a “senseless and barbaric” act against a people’s representative and assured that those responsible would be brought to justice.
“I strongly condemn such a senseless and barbaric attack on the residence of a people’s representative. This act of violence is an attack on our democracy and the perpetrators will be brought to justice soon,” Khemchand said.
Sapam also condemned the incident and questioned the motive behind the attack. He expressed concern over the potential threat such acts of violence pose to ordinary civilians, particularly in residential areas.
Meanwhile, local women, including Meira Paibis, staged a sit-in condemning the blast, demanding that the authorities identify and take stringent action against those responsible.