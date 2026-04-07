Manipur bomb attack: 2 children dead as violence flares up again in Bishnupur

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Two children were killed and their mother sustained injuries after a bomb attack rocked Manipur’s Bishnupur district early on Tuesday. The incident prompted protests angry from residents, reported news agency PTI.
The explosion took place around 1 AM in the Moirang Tronglaobi area, when suspected militants hurled an explosive device at a house. According to a senior police officer quoted by PTI, a five-year-old boy and a six-month-old girl were killed in the blast.
The children and their mother were asleep in their bedroom when the device detonated inside the house, the officer added.
The incident sparked outrage among locals, who took to the streets in protest later in the morning. Demonstrators set fire to two oil tankers and a truck near a petrol pump, burnt tyres outside the Moirang Police Station, and damaged a temporary police outpost.
Security personnel have since been deployed to bring the situation under control, officials said.
Moirang Tronglaobi, a low-lying area near the hill districts of Churachandpur, had earlier witnessed repeated gunfire during the ethnic clashes between Meitei and Kuki-Zo groups in 2023 and 2024.
Police also recovered another explosive device from a nearby location in Tronglaobi on Tuesday, a senior officer confirmed.
Local NPP MLA Th Shanti Singh was quoted by the news agency as calling the incident “brutal” and alleging the involvement of Kuki narco-terrorists.
Terming the incident an “act of terrorism”, he said such violence has no place in society and must be denounced unequivocally. He also expressed grief over the deaths, offering condolences to the bereaved family and paying tribute to the two children.
Since May 2023, ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities has claimed over 260 lives and displaced thousands across Manipur.
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