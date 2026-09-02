2 Kuki-Zo MLAs attend Manipur House session, first since ethnic conflict began

In a significant development, two Kuki-Zo MLAs physically attended the Manipur legislative session, which began on Wednesday, after a gap of around three-and-a-half years.
Saitu MLA Haokholet Kipgen and Saikul MLA Kimneo Haokip refrained from visiting the Assembly – like other Kuki-Zo legislators – since ethnic conflict broke out in the Northeastern in 2023. They had cited security reasons for their decision.
Earlier, three Kuki-Zo MLAs, including Deputy Chief Minister Nemcha Kipgen, Churachandpur legislator LM Khaute and Tipaimukh MLA Ngursanglur Sanate, virtually attended the last session in February. There are 10 Kuki-Zo MLAs in the 60-member Manipur Assembly.
Speaking to the media on his return to the Assembly, Kipgen said he was happy to be back and attend the House session after a long gap.
Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh welcomed the participation of the Kuki-Zo MLAs, describing it as a positive step towards promoting unity and peace in Manipur. He further said collective efforts could help the state move forward on the path to peace.
Khemchand Singh, who took over as Chief Minister in February, attributed the development to the state government’s sustained efforts to address and reduce the trust deficit among different communities. He reiterated his government’s commitment to inclusive dialogue, reconciliation and efforts to restore peace and understanding.
The two MLAs attended the session despite a call by Kuki Inpi Manipur, an apex body of Kuki tribes, asking MLAs from the community to skip the session till the demand for a separate administration is addressed.
“The KIM wants to make it clear that the participation of Kuki-Zo MLAs in the Manipur Legislative Assembly, at a time when the fundamental political question concerning the future of the Kuki-Zo people remains unresolved, would be inconsistent with the collective political position and aspirations of the Kuki-Zo people,” it said in a statement.
“The Kuki-Zo people have made their political aspirations clear. Their demand for a separate political administration is not a matter that can be set aside while normal legislative proceedings are resumed as though the prevailing political crisis has been resolved. There can be no return to business as usual without a political solution,” the outfit said.
“The KIM, therefore, calls upon every Kuki-Zo MLA to demonstrate political responsibility, solidarity and fidelity to the mandate and aspirations of the people they represent by strictly adhering to this directive. Any Kuki-Zo MLA who chooses to disregard this collective directive should understand that such conduct will be viewed as a direct departure from the collective political position of the Kuki-Zo people and as siding against their legitimate political aspirations,” it added.