2 Kuki-Zo MLAs attend Manipur House session, first since ethnic conflict began

In a significant development, two Kuki-Zo MLAs physically attended the Manipur legislative session, which began on Wednesday, after a gap of around three-and-a-half years.

Saitu MLA Haokholet Kipgen and Saikul MLA Kimneo Haokip refrained from visiting the Assembly – like other Kuki-Zo legislators – since ethnic conflict broke out in the Northeastern in 2023. They had cited security reasons for their decision.

Earlier, three Kuki-Zo MLAs, including Deputy Chief Minister Nemcha Kipgen, Churachandpur legislator LM Khaute and Tipaimukh MLA Ngursanglur Sanate, virtually attended the last session in February. There are 10 Kuki-Zo MLAs in the 60-member Manipur Assembly.

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Speaking to the media on his return to the Assembly, Kipgen said he was happy to be back and attend the House session after a long gap.