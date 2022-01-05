Manipur: Assam Rifles jawan killed in IED blast, cops suspect militant role

A jawan of the 16th Assam Rifles was killed while another sustained injuries Wednesday in a powerful blast triggered by an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) suspected to have been planted by militants in Thoubal district’s Lilong in Manipur.

The police said the incident occurred around 1:35 pm at Sangomsang area along the National Highway-102 (Imphal-Moreh Road). The Assam Rifles team was on routine patrolling duty when the IED exploded.

The police speculated that the IED could have been planted targeting the 16th Assam Rifles team which usually takes rest near the site of the blast after their duty.

The deceased personnel was identified as L Wangshu, 30, of Arunachal Pradesh while the injured was identified as Pingku Das, 25, of Tripura.

A police led by the Thoubal SP rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation, cordoned off and began a search operation in and around the area. However, there was no report of any arrest. A case has been registered by the police in connection with the incident.