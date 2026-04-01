Manipur: 9 of 11 relief camps in Kakching shut, families moved to new houses

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Authorities in the Manipur’s Kakching district on Tuesday closed nine relief camps and moved the people staying there to permanent houses as part of the government’s effort to rehabilitate internally displaced persons (IDPs).
Initially, the authorities had issued an order to shut all the 11 relief camps in the district, where around 750 people were taking shelter. Now, the number of people still in the relief camps stands at around 200. “Moving all the IDPs is easier said than done. Resettlement and rehabilitation are tedious tasks; it may take some time. However, we are doing our best to complete it soon,” said the Nodal officer of Kakching.
This is the second substantial resettlement set in motion by a district authority after a similar move was carried out in Bishnupur district, where 257 people were resetlled. Overall, the government is aiming to resettle more than 10,000 displaced families — roughly 40,000 individuals — by March 31.
The total number of families resettled by December 2025 was 2,200. Around 7,000 houses have been sanctioned under the Special PMAY-G for the reconstruction of fully damaged houses, and these units are currently in various stages of completion, officials said.
3 militants held
Security forces arrested three militants belonging to two proscribed outfits for alleged involvement in extortion activities from Manipur’s Thoubal and Kakching districts, a police statement said on Tuesday. The arrests were made on Monday, police said. Two active cadres of Peoples’ Liberation Army were arrested from Thoubal district. One self-styled sergeant major of Kangleipak Communist Party (People’s War Group faction) was apprehended in Kakching district. —With PTI inputs
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