Manipur: 9 of 11 relief camps in Kakching shut, families moved to new houses

The number of people still in the relief camps stands at around 200. (Representational image/File)

Authorities in the Manipur’s Kakching district on Tuesday closed nine relief camps and moved the people staying there to permanent houses as part of the government’s effort to rehabilitate internally displaced persons (IDPs).

Initially, the authorities had issued an order to shut all the 11 relief camps in the district, where around 750 people were taking shelter. Now, the number of people still in the relief camps stands at around 200. “Moving all the IDPs is easier said than done. Resettlement and rehabilitation are tedious tasks; it may take some time. However, we are doing our best to complete it soon,” said the Nodal officer of Kakching.