Manipur: 3 yrs after peace deal, insurgent group found selling weapons

Security forces in Manipur recovered 67 weapons, including ones looted from state armouries, from the United National Liberation Front (Pambei), a valley-based insurgent group that the Centre had signed a peace agreement with in 2023. According to police, cadres of the group were engaged in selling these weapons.
Over the course of two days, which included a cordon and search operation at an unauthorised UNLF(P) camp at Lamdeng in Imphal West, joint security forces comprising Manipur Police, Assam Rifles and the CRPF recovered these weapons, said a statement from the Manipur Police. A breakup of these weapons included 27 AK-series weapons, 11 M-series rifles, four 9-mm pistols, and one RPG-7.
According to a senior police officer, this weapons haul includes weapons that had been looted from state armouries during the course of the ongoing conflict in the state. Around 6,000 weapons had been looted from state armouries during the conflict that began in May 2023.
According to police, they launched a special operation in Lamshang on Wednesday based on “credible information regarding the selling of looted arms and ammunition”, during which they apprehended two active cadres of the UNLF(P) with one INSAS LMG and three magazines, as well as fourteen live rounds. “While the arrest was going on, associates of the cadres opened fire at the security forces, resulting in a brief exchange of fire,” said a police statement, adding that two more cadres who had fired at the security forces were apprehended as well.
“On preliminary interrogation of the arrested cadres, they disclosed that they had come to sell the seized weapons on the instruction of self-styled Lance Corporal Naorem Bijoy, alias Macha, of UNLF(P). They further admitted to earlier sale of looted arms and ammunition,” said police.
Sukrita Baruah is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, based in Guwahati. From this strategic hub, she provides comprehensive, ground-level coverage of India's North East, a region characterized by its complex ethnic diversity, geopolitical significance, and unique developmental challenges.
Expertise and Experience
Ethnic & Social Dynamics: Deep-dive coverage of regional conflicts (such as the crisis in Manipur) and peace-building efforts.
Border & Geopolitics: Tracking developments along India’s international borders and their impact on local communities.
Governance & Policy: Reporting on state elections, tribal council decisions, and the implementation of central schemes in the North East.
Specialized Education Background: Prior to her current role, Sukrita was a dedicated Education Correspondent for The Indian Express in Delhi. This experience provided her with a sharp analytical lens for:
Policy Analysis: Evaluating the National Education Policy (NEP) and university-level reforms.
Student Affairs: Covering high-stakes stories regarding campus politics, national entrance exams, and the challenges within the primary and secondary education sectors. ... Read More