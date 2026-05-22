Manipur: 3 yrs after peace deal, insurgent group found selling weapons

Security forces in Manipur recovered 67 weapons, including ones looted from state armouries, from the United National Liberation Front (Pambei), a valley-based insurgent group that the Centre had signed a peace agreement with in 2023. According to police, cadres of the group were engaged in selling these weapons.

Over the course of two days, which included a cordon and search operation at an unauthorised UNLF(P) camp at Lamdeng in Imphal West, joint security forces comprising Manipur Police, Assam Rifles and the CRPF recovered these weapons, said a statement from the Manipur Police. A breakup of these weapons included 27 AK-series weapons, 11 M-series rifles, four 9-mm pistols, and one RPG-7.