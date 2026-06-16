In Manipur, 3 patients with gunshots and a hospital on edge

Tensions continue to simmer in Imphal over the admission of three Kuki-Zo men, who were injured in a gunfight, to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), with an angry crowd gathering outside the building again on Tuesday night. Security forces used teargas to disperse the crowd.

Similar scenes were witnessed on Monday, after which security was deployed on the premises.

Those agitating against the admission include members of the Meitei and Naga communities, who continue to gather despite the institute being blocked by barricades.

Earlier in the day, the RIMS media cell issued a statement that all its services and departments were functioning normally. However, it condemned the use of teargas within the premises.