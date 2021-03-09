Manipur: 20 militants from different rebel outfits lay down arms before CM N Biren Singh

A militant lays down his arms in presence of Manipur CM N Biren Singh in Imphal (Express photo)

As many as 20 rebels from different militant outfits in Manipur on Tuesday laid down arms before Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh in a “Homecoming Ceremony” organised at the banquet hall of 1st Manipur Rifles battalion, Imphal.

Out of the 20 militants, 16 belonged to Thadou People’s Liberation Army (TPLA), two were from UNLF, and one each from PLA and PREPAK (Pro), police said.

The rebels surrendered their weapons which included an AK-56 Rifle, one M-15 Rifle, one MK-33 Rifle, one Uzi SMG, one Lethod gun, one Glock 19 pistol, six 9mm pistols, two .32 pistols, one .22 pistol and 75 assorted ammunitions.

Referring to the rehabilitation scheme for surrendered rebels, Chief Minister N. Biren Singh said that the state would help the militants live a dignified life and ensure that they have suitable means of livelihood.

He also urged all the members of different armed outfits to come to the negotiating table and join the mainstream. “Peace is very essential to achieve progress and development,” added Singh.

The Chief Minister maintained that Manipur is now on the path of development with hundreds of young people contributing to economic growth through entrepreneurship in the last four years. This has been possible due to restoration of peace in the state, he said.

Under the Revised Scheme for Surrender-Cum Rehabilitation of Militants in the North East States, 2018 of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, rehabilitation benefits given to the surrendered cadres included a one-time financial grant of Rs 4 lakh to each surrendered rebel, which is to be kept in a bank in their names as a fixed deposit for a period of three years.

Militants will stay in a rehabilitation camp for three years, during which they will be paid a monthly stipend of Rs. 6,000 each. Incentives for surrendered weapons have also been provided.

Ministers, MLAs, top civil, police, paramilitary and army officers were also present at the occasion.