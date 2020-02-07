Congress MP writes to Lok Sabha speaker, demands action against BJP leaders for ‘manhandling’ him

Opposition members protest in the Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of Parliament (LSTV/PTI Photo) Opposition members protest in the Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of Parliament (LSTV/PTI Photo)

Congress MP from Tamil Nadu, who alleged that he was manhandled by BJP members in the Lok Sabha Friday afternoon, has shot off a letter to the Speaker of the House, requesting him to check the CCTV footage and take immediate action against them.

The incident occurred moments after Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan launched a verbal attack on Rahul Gandhi, calling the former Congress chief’s remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi “outlandish”.

Describing Vardhan’s statement against Gandhi as a “pre-prepared statement, Tagore said BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh “pushed” him and “threatened” to kill him.

During Question Hour, Gandhi had raised an issue relating to people of his Lok Sabha constituency Wayanad not getting access to medical facilities in the absence of a medical college.

Before answering his question, Vardhan instead said he “condemns in no uncertain words” the “outlandish” remarks of Gandhi. “Sir, please excuse me. Before I begin answering this question of dear Shri Rahul Gandhi ji. I want to condemn in no uncertain words the outlandish language that he has used against the prime minister of the country,” Vardhan said.

Vardhan was referring to a remark Gandhi made during a rally for the Delhi polls where he reportedly said, “youth would beat Modi with sticks over the lack of jobs”.

As Vardhan continued to read out his statement, Congress MPs gathered in the Well of the House protesting against Vardhan’s comment.

A ruckus erupted when Tagore, came to the treasury benches and attempted to aggressively reach Vardhan, who was sitting in the second row. Immediately, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh held Tagore by his arm to prevent him from reaching the union minister.

Several MPs from both sides and union ministers, including Smriti Irani, prevented them from coming to blows. “Guys, what are you doing. What is going on,” Irani was heard saying.

Stating Tagore’s attempt to attack Vardhan as heights of gundaism, BJP leader and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi wrote on Twitter, “At the instance of his leader Rahul Gandhi, Manickam Tagore thought of showing the ‘danda’ way and attempted to manhandle Harsh Vardhan. This shows the frustration level of the Indian National Congress and it’s height of gundaism.”

