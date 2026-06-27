Manickam Tagore appointed new Tamil Nadu Congress chief

A three-time MP from Virudhnagar in Tamil Nadu, 51-year-old Tagore is the Congress’s whip in the last Lok Sabha. (Imge: @RajeshKumarSMLA/X)

The Congress on Saturday appointed Virudhunagar Lok Sabha MP Manickam Tagore as the party’s Tamil Nadu unit president, replacing K Selvaperunthagai.

Sources said Tagore has been rewarded for playing an instrumental role in the Congress’s power-sharing talks with the TVK after the Tamil Nadu elections. “He was one of those people who played a pivotal role in securing power for the Congress in Tamil Nadu. That has played a role in Tagore’s elevation to PCC president,” said a TN Congress leader.

Tagore is also the AICC in-charge of party affairs in Andhra Pradesh and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. A three-time MP from Virudhnagar in Tamil Nadu, 51-year-old Tagore is the Congress’s whip in the last Lok Sabha.