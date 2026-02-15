Pinarayi Vijayan will be CM again, predicts Congress’s Mani Shankar Aiyar as he hails Kerala’s CPM govt

Senior Congress leader and former Union minister Mani Shankar Aiyar on Sunday said the only state in India where progress has been made in “Gandhiji’s direction” is CPI(M)-ruled Kerala, and expressed confidence that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan would retain his post after the upcoming Assembly election

The Congress is the main Opposition party in Kerala and is hoping to return to power this year following two consecutive terms of the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front’s rule.

Addressing the Kerala government’s ‘Vision 2031 International Conference on Development and Democracy’ in Thiruvananthapuram, Aiyar said that when Mahatma Gandhi was asked about his dream for India, he had said he was working for an India in which “the poorest will feel it is their country, in the building of which they have an effective voice”.