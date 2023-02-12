‘Mangrove Mission’ helps Sundarbans residents fight storms, cyclones and unemployment

The river bank adjacent to Dakshin Durgapur Ferry Ghat, off Mousuni Island in Namkhana block, South 24 Parganas district, is lined with two-foot-long mangrove trees. Locals employed by the district administration are responsible for taking care of the trees, which were planted in 2020 and 2021 as part of the ‘Mission Mangrove’ initiative of the West Bengal government to protect the large area of Sundarbans from adverse effects of tropical cyclones.

“We lost our homes in cyclone Amphan (2020). We spent days in a cyclone shelter and later, we were told by the district administration to plant these trees, which would help reduce the impact of such storms in future. We are hoping that this effort would bear fruit,” said Gangaram Mondal, a resident of Radhanagar village in Namkhana block.

In May 2020, when super cyclone Amphan hit the coast of Sundarbans, wreaking havoc in the region, the mangroves played a big role in protecting the life and livelihood of millions of people by acting as a bio-shield and protecting the embankments. It was found that wherever the mangroves were deforested, lost and destroyed, the embankments were breached and saline waters inundated agricultural land and ponds causing further damage to the fragile terrain.

It was then that ‘Mangrove Mission’ was conceived for eco-restoration of the area and also to protect the city of Kolkata from the wrath of cyclonic storms. The South 24 Parganas district administration began a robust planning effectively implement the initiative. “The entire programme was undertaken by the district MGNREGA Cell and administration of South 24 Parganas and implemented by the forest department, involving local communities, especially women. They were made aware of the effects of cyclonic storms and the usefulness of mangrove trees. It is completely a project for the people of Sundarbans, which is being implemented with the help of local villagers. This has generated income for them as they are being employed under MGNREGA,” said South 24 Parganas District Magistrate Sumit Gupta, who is who is among the 19 winners of The Indian Express Excellence in Governance Awards for 2020 and 2021.

