Mangaluru under South Western Railway to improve train operations: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Mangaluru will come under South Western Railway to improve train operations, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said. (Image generated using AI)

Mangaluru South Western Railway: The Ministry of Railways is set to change Mangaluru’s rail setup by bringing the entire area under the South Western Railway (SWR) zone. Currently, the Mangaluru area is served by Southern Railway, South Western Railway and Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL).

During a meeting with MPs from Kerala on Monday, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw discussed the operational issues affecting the Mangaluru railway area. He said Mangaluru was divided among three different railway jurisdictions, which was creating serious operational difficulties.

According to Vaishnaw, the decision to bring the entire Mangaluru area under South Western Railway (SWR) will help resolve these operational issues and improve train operations.