Mangaluru shocker: Man stabs MBA student after she rejects his proposal

A MBA student was stabbed multiple times by a man in broad daylight in Mangaluru after she reportedly turned down his proposal, news agency PTI reported quoting the police. The attack was caught on camera by onlookers from a nearby building.

Advertising

After the stabbing, the 28-year-old man attempted to slit his throat after threatening passersby to stay away. Both were taken to a hospital by locals. While the condition of the woman is said to be serious, the man is out of danger after undergoing surgery.

According to The News Minute, the attack happened on Friday when the man confronted the student near a bus stop at Derlakatte. He reportedly pulled out a knife and attacked the woman after an argument broke out between them. The two reportedly met at a dance class and have known each other for three years.

A video of the attack showed an ambulance was seen coming to a stop near the crime scene, but it is not clear whether someone had called for it. A nurse, who got down from the ambulance, was seen bravely trying to approach the attacker and convince him to put down his weapon. After initially resisting, he appears to relent and lies down on the victim.

Locals were seen rushing to the aid of the victim, who was carried into the waiting ambulance.