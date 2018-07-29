Mangaluru MLA Bharath Shetty to create WhatsApp number to check drug menace

The information shared by the students would be kept confidential and the messages would be personally monitored by the MLA. (Representational Image) The information shared by the students would be kept confidential and the messages would be personally monitored by the MLA. (Representational Image)

To check drug menace in schools and colleges in the city, a BJP MLA has said he would soon create a dedicated WhatsApp number to enable students and others report cases of supply in educational institutions. MLA Y Bharath Shetty told reporters in Mangluru on Saturday that some schools and colleges had approached him to start an anti-drug campaign among students to control the growing threat of drug abuse.

Shetty, representing Mangaluru North Constituency, said he was planning to form a team of students in every educational institution to inform the activities of drug peddlers and users secretly to the WhatsApp number which would be launched very soon.

The information shared by the students would be kept confidential and the messages would be personally monitored by him. Each case would then be taken up with senior police officials to initiate further action, he said.

Awareness programmes and counselling sessions on drug abuse for parents, students and teachers would also be held as part of the campaign.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App