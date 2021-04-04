Mangaluru: Minor suspected to have killed 12-year-old friend over PUBG game picked up for questioning

A twelve-year-old boy was found dead, with several injury marks on his face, in Karnataka’s Mangaluru district on Sunday, hours after he went missing from his home some 500 metres away from where his body was recovered.

Mangaluru City Police Commissioner N Shashikumar told reporters that the boy had left his house near KC Road in Ullal around 8.40 pm on Saturday night and was seen speaking to his friend over the phone. “Primary investigation into this very unfortunate incident indicates that the deceased, Mohammed Akif, son of Hanif, a lorry driver, was addicted to PUBG video game. He had met the suspect, who has been identified as a minor, at a mobile store three months ago after which they started to keep contact and play the game online,” he said.

He said that his 17-year-old friend, who is suspected to have killed the minor over a PUBG game on Saturday night, has been detained.

“A 17-year-old boy has been taken into custody for further interrogation as primary investigation revealed that he was the one who played the game last with the victim at the ground near his house on Saturday night. More facts are being ascertained,” the commissioner added.

“The accused had covered the victim’s body with leaves and coconut fronds. The victim’s body was found around 7 am (on Sunday) at the ground behind a school some 500 metres away from his house. The body was shifted to Wenlock District Hospital for post-mortem examination once it was identified by his parents,” the police chief further said.

Another officer from Ullal police station said that the victim’s father went looking for him after 10 pm on Saturday after which a complaint was filed at the local police station. “The victim is said to have been winning PUBG games that he played with the accused, consistently. This led the accused to believe that he was taking the help of someone else to win,” the officer said.

Shashikumar added that the accused met the victim on Saturday night after challenging the latter to play the game sitting face-to-face. “After the game, an argument broke out. It appears that the accused, in a moment of fury, hit the victim on the face with a stone. We believe that as he collapsed and started bleeding profusely, the accused dragged him to a corner of the ground and fled,” the commissioner said.

An investigation is underway on the basis of the case registered at Ullal police station. “The victim’s family has confirmed that the boy was addicted to PUBG and used to play it with many friends. We are examining CCTV footage between his house and the ground to ascertain if anyone else is linked to this incident,” an officer said.

The police chief also advised parents to keep watch on what their kids are into while using phones. “This can happen to anyone. There are a lot of games these days available online, like the Bluewhale Challenge that got many addicted some years back. It’s unfortunate how such games are now costing our kids’ lives, with some even being drawn to commit crimes,” he said.