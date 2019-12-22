Mangaluru cop says didn’t talk of bodies, BSY defends firing

B S Yediyurappa meets the family members of those killed in the firing. (PTI) B S Yediyurappa meets the family members of those killed in the firing. (PTI)

A police officer who has been linked to a voice heard in a video clip where policemen were being asked why no bodies had not dropped in the firing in Mangaluru on Thursday has denied any knowledge or link to the clip.

The video clip, which has been widely shared online, was also provided to the media by Congress leader Siddaramaiah during a press briefing in Bengaluru on Friday.

An inspector from Kadri police station in Mangaluru, Shantharam, was linked to the video, which had an officer (who was not seen) telling policemen why no bodies had dropped in police firing. The video has been linked to the police firing incidents in Mangaluru during protests against the citizenship law.

“I don’t know anything about this,’’ said the police officer, who was on duty during Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s meetings with officials in the coastal city on Saturday.

“The participants in the protests were rogues and were bent on disrupting law and order. If firing had not occurred then an Uttar Pradesh-like situation would have prevailed (here). We had few choices. We get hauled up whether we do something, or (even) when we do not,” the inspector said.

Referring to the video clip shared by Siddaramaiah, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwathnarayan said, “We all know such videos can be created.”

Mangaluru police have faced criticism for their action against protesters on Thursday, including firing and an ‘attack’ on a hospital with teargas.

Yediyurappa, who met families of the victims on Saturday, defended the police’s version – that the police opened fire on protesters in self-defence. He said, “The incidents are unfortunate. The police had no options when they felt that firearms at Bunder police station would be targetted in the protest. We do not know what catastrophe would have occurred had the police station been attacked and the firearms taken away by the protesters.”

But local residents of Bunder area claimed protesters had no plan to attack the police station.

Referring to the police firing teargas shells in Highland Hospital, where victims of the firing in Bunder were taken on Thursday evening, and the police barging into the hospital to look for protesters, Yediyurappa said, “An inquiry will reveal the truth…. They (police) have shown me all video clips. I have had two rounds of discussions with the police authorities… I have told everyone to maintain peace.”

