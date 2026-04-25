Mangaluru-Bengaluru Vande Bharat train to launch soon: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Mangaluru–Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express launch soon: The Ministry of Railways has planned to launch a Vande Bharat Express train between Mangaluru and Bengaluru. This new semi-high-speed train will further improve rail connectivity in Karnataka.

This new train is expected to be operated by South Western Railway (SWR) zone. At present, a total of 162 Vande Bharat Express trains are running across various routes in the country.

During his visit to Bengaluru on Saturday, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that the Vande Bharat train service between Mangaluru and Bengaluru will be launched soon. He added that the planning for this service has been taken into consideration the linking of Madgaon and other coastal cities of Karnataka prior to implementation.