Mangaluru-Bengaluru Vande Bharat train to launch soon: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Mangaluru–Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express launch soon: The Ministry of Railways has planned to launch a Vande Bharat Express train between Mangaluru and Bengaluru. This new semi-high-speed train will further improve rail connectivity in Karnataka.
This new train is expected to be operated by South Western Railway (SWR) zone. At present, a total of 162 Vande Bharat Express trains are running across various routes in the country.
During his visit to Bengaluru on Saturday, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that the Vande Bharat train service between Mangaluru and Bengaluru will be launched soon. He added that the planning for this service has been taken into consideration the linking of Madgaon and other coastal cities of Karnataka prior to implementation.
“Technical hurdles have been cleared, including the completion of electrification on the Hassan-Mangaluru section and the integration of Automated Emergency Braking (AEB) systems for safety on steep coastal gradients,” the Union Minister said.
Vande Bharat train occupancy
Manufactured by Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory (ICF), the Vande Bharat Express trains are equipped with modern coaches, advanced safety features and passenger amenities. In FY 2025-26, the Vande Bharat Express recorded a year-on-year (YoY) growth of nearly 34 per cent, with passenger numbers rising from 2.97 crore in FY 2024-25 to about 3.98 crore.
In a statement, the Ministry of Railways said that more than 9.1 crore passengers have travelled on over 1 lakh trips on the Vande Bharat Express since its inception.
Vande Bharat Express train features
Fitted with KAVACH.
Higher acceleration with design/operating speed of 180/160 kmph.
Air conditioning units with indigenously developed UV-C lamp based disinfection system.
Jerk Free Semi-Permanent couplers.
Centrally controlled Automatic Plug Doors and Fully Sealed wider gangways.
Better Ride Comfort.
CCTVs in all Coaches.
Emergency Alarm Push buttons and Talk Back Units on all Coaches.
Improved fire safety – Aerosol based fire detection and suppression system in electrical cabinets and lavatories.
For Divyangjan passengers special lavatory in the driving coaches on each end.
Driver-Guard communication with voice recording facility & Crash hardened memory.
Coach condition monitoring System (CCMS) display with remote monitoring.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More