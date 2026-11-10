Mangaluru-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express launch: Indian Railways is likely to launch a Vande Bharat Express between Mangaluru and Bengaluru on November 13. The new semi-high-speed train is expected to reduce travel time between the two cities and improve rail connectivity for passengers. The train will be operated and maintained by the South Western Railway (SWR) zone.

“Mangaluru-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express is likely to be launched on Friday, November 13,” a senior railway official told Indianexpress.com.

During the flagging-off ceremony of the Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper train on November 1, 2026, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that Vande Bharat services between Bengaluru and Mangaluru are expected to begin within the next few weeks. He said the service would be launched after the completion of electrification work and successful testing on the route.