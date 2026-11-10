Mangaluru-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express launch likely on November 13

Mangaluru-Bengaluru Vande Bharat train launch: Indian Railways is likely to launch a new Vande Bharat Express between Mangaluru and Bengaluru on November 13. The semi-high-speed train is expected to reduce travel time and improve rail connectivity between the two Karnataka cities.

Written by: Anish Mondal
3 min readNov 10, 2026 08:32 AM IST
Currently, more than 160 Vande Bharat train services (Chair Car) are operational across the Indian Railways network. (Image: Ministry of Railways)Currently, more than 160 Vande Bharat train services (Chair Car) are operational across the Indian Railways network. (Image: Ministry of Railways)

Mangaluru-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express launch: Indian Railways is likely to launch a Vande Bharat Express between Mangaluru and Bengaluru on November 13. The new semi-high-speed train is expected to reduce travel time between the two cities and improve rail connectivity for passengers. The train will be operated and maintained by the South Western Railway (SWR) zone.

“Mangaluru-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express is likely to be launched on Friday, November 13,” a senior railway official told Indianexpress.com.

During the flagging-off ceremony of the Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper train on November 1, 2026, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that Vande Bharat services between Bengaluru and Mangaluru are expected to begin within the next few weeks. He said the service would be launched after the completion of electrification work and successful testing on the route.

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“The service will strengthen connectivity between Bengaluru and coastal Karnataka. The new service would provide faster, more comfortable and world-class rail connectivity to the region,” he said.

Also Read | Bengaluru-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express likely to launch on November 13: Check route, stops, travel time

Electrification of the Bengaluru-Mangaluru rail route was completed in December 2025, with an electric locomotive trial conducted on December 28, 2025. The electrification work began in December 2023.

The project involved the construction of five switching stations and the installation of a complete overhead electrification system. To ensure safety and reliability, the maximum distance between traction poles was maintained at 67.5 metres.

Earlier, in a statement highlighting the impact of electrification of the ghat section, the Railway Minister said: “Now we will be able to run a Vande Bharat train through this route to Mangaluru.”

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Features of Mangaluru-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express train

Currently, more than 160 Vande Bharat train services (Chair Car) are operational across the Indian Railways network. These trains are indigenously developed and equipped with modern coaches, advanced safety features and passenger amenities. The new Mangaluru-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express train will have following features:

  • Fitted with KAVACH.
  • Jerk Free Semi-Permanent couplers.
  • Centrally controlled Automatic Plug Doors and Fully Sealed wider gangways.
  • Emergency Alarm Push buttons and Talk Back Units on all Coaches.
  • Improved fire safety – Aerosol based fire detection and suppression system in electrical cabinets and lavatories.
  • Higher acceleration with design/operating speed of 180/160 KMPH.
  • Driver-Guard communication with voice recording facility & Crash hardened memory.
  • Air conditioning units with indigenously developed UV-C lamp based disinfection system.
  • Better Ride Comfort.
  • CCTVs in all Coaches.
  • For Divyangjan passengers special lavatory in the driving coaches on each end.
  • Coach condition monitoring System (CCMS) display with remote monitoring.

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Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. ... Read More

 

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