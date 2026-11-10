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Mangaluru-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express launch: Indian Railways is likely to launch a Vande Bharat Express between Mangaluru and Bengaluru on November 13. The new semi-high-speed train is expected to reduce travel time between the two cities and improve rail connectivity for passengers. The train will be operated and maintained by the South Western Railway (SWR) zone.
“Mangaluru-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express is likely to be launched on Friday, November 13,” a senior railway official told Indianexpress.com.
During the flagging-off ceremony of the Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper train on November 1, 2026, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that Vande Bharat services between Bengaluru and Mangaluru are expected to begin within the next few weeks. He said the service would be launched after the completion of electrification work and successful testing on the route.
“The service will strengthen connectivity between Bengaluru and coastal Karnataka. The new service would provide faster, more comfortable and world-class rail connectivity to the region,” he said.
Electrification of the Bengaluru-Mangaluru rail route was completed in December 2025, with an electric locomotive trial conducted on December 28, 2025. The electrification work began in December 2023.
The project involved the construction of five switching stations and the installation of a complete overhead electrification system. To ensure safety and reliability, the maximum distance between traction poles was maintained at 67.5 metres.
Earlier, in a statement highlighting the impact of electrification of the ghat section, the Railway Minister said: “Now we will be able to run a Vande Bharat train through this route to Mangaluru.”
Currently, more than 160 Vande Bharat train services (Chair Car) are operational across the Indian Railways network. These trains are indigenously developed and equipped with modern coaches, advanced safety features and passenger amenities. The new Mangaluru-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express train will have following features: