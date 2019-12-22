Mangalore police firing: CM announces 10 lakh compensation to kin of deceased

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa with family members of those killed in the firing. (PTI) Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa with family members of those killed in the firing. (PTI)

Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa Sunday announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to families of victims who died in anti-CAA protests in Mangalore.

Two people – Abdul Jaleel (49), a fish market worker, and Noushin Kudroli (24), a welder – had died as police opened fire on people protesting the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in the city Thursday.

According to the Karnataka CMO, the Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada district has been directed to provide the compensation amount immediately to the families.

Yediyurappa had met the families and local officials as he was in the port city to inspect the situation after protests against the new Citizenship law had turned violent.

“Compensation will be given as per law. I have also asked the authorities to consider building homes for the families of the persons who died,” Yediyurappa had said. He further explained to the families that police opened fire on protesters in self-defence.

Former CM H D Kumaraswamy, who also visited Mangaluru on Sunday, handed over cheques of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the deceased.

Meanwhile, curfew was relaxed in Mangaluru till 6 pm on Sunday. District administration authorities confirmed to IndianExpress.com that the same would be lifted from 6 am on Monday (December 23). “However, prohibitory orders under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure will continue to be in force,” officials added.

Situations are gradually returning back to normalcy in the port city as shops, hotels and other commercial establishments remained open in the city since Sunday morning.

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) resumed operations of buses in Mangalore Division. “We have started operating services from this morning in Mangalore division from Sunday morning. However, each bus will be closely monitored for safety purposes,” a KSRTC official said.

However, buses plying on the Mangaluru-Kasargod sector are yet to resume services. “This will be done only after we get a green signal from the concerned police and district administration officials,” the official added.

Special arrangements for food were made by the KSRTC for its staff in Mangalore Division ahead of them taking over their respective shifts and trips on Sunday.

