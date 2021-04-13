Karnataka: Search operations underway as 14 fishermen go missing in sea

As many as 14 fishermen are missing, as per reports.

The India Cost Guard (ICG) Tuesday confirmed that a search and rescue operation was underway after a sea accident was reported near New Mangalore Port in Karnataka. As many as 14 fishermen are missing, as per reports.

According to Coast Guard officials, 3 ICG ships and aircraft have been deployed for the operation. “The search for 14 fishermen of IFB Rabah approximately 43 nautical miles off west New Mangalore is on. Two crew members have been found, search for other crew is in progress,” officials confirmed.

