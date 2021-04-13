scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, April 13, 2021
Latest news

Karnataka: Search operations underway as 14 fishermen go missing in sea

According to Coast Guard officials, 3 ICG ships and aircraft have been deployed for the operation.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru |
Updated: April 13, 2021 12:39:26 pm
maharashtra covid, maharashtra fishermen, maharashtra fishermen compensation, maharashtra fishermen covid loss, uddhav thackerayAs many as 14 fishermen are missing, as per reports.

The India Cost Guard (ICG) Tuesday confirmed that a search and rescue operation was underway after a sea accident was reported near New Mangalore Port in Karnataka. As many as 14 fishermen are missing, as per reports.

According to Coast Guard officials, 3 ICG ships and aircraft have been deployed for the operation. “The search for 14 fishermen of IFB Rabah approximately 43 nautical miles off west New Mangalore is on. Two crew members have been found, search for other crew is in progress,” officials confirmed.

More details awaited.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 13: Latest News

Advertisement
x